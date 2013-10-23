Beauty Crush: Bobbi Brown Holiday 2013 Gift Giving Collection

Women may be the fairer of the sexes, but we are by far the fussier.

So this festive season, I’ll be sparing a thought for the people in my life who may be prepping, saving, training and even stretching to tackle the manic shopping centre crowds in search of the perfect present, by dropping a few hints about a range of yuletide beauty buys that’ll satisfy even the most finicky of festive beneficiaries. Introducing the Bobbi Brown Holiday Gift Giving Collection – six little words to help provide a stress and grey-hair free shopping trip for all.

Whether you’re struggling for inspiration or on the hunt for a dependable desk to dancefloor clubbing companion that won’t get thrown out of your Christmas party after two Mojitos and a glass of rosé, this new limited edition collection of sleek and portable palettes may be just the party pairing that you’ve been looking for.

Our favourite has to be the comprehensive yet brilliantly compact Twilight Pink Lip & Eye Palette , £59, a collection of ten eyeshadows (ranging from metallic to sparkle to shimmer) and four soft, feminine lip shades to sort out all possible beauty dilemmas on a night out.