Beauty Crush: Bobbi Brown Holiday 2013 Gift Giving Collection

Ayesha Muttucumaru 23 October 2013
get-the-gloss-beauty-crush-bobbi-brown-holiday-gift-collection-1

Ayesha Muttucumaru has found the must-have accessory this party season from Bobbi Brown

Women may be the fairer of the sexes, but we are by far the fussier.

So this festive season, I’ll be sparing a thought for the people in my life who may be prepping, saving, training and even stretching to tackle the manic shopping centre crowds in search of the perfect present, by dropping a few hints about a range of yuletide beauty buys that’ll satisfy even the most finicky of festive beneficiaries. Introducing the Bobbi Brown Holiday Gift Giving Collection – six little words to help provide a stress and grey-hair free shopping trip for all.

Whether you’re struggling for inspiration or on the hunt for a dependable desk to dancefloor clubbing companion that won’t get thrown out of your Christmas party after two Mojitos and a glass of rosé, this new limited edition collection of sleek and portable palettes may be just the party pairing that you’ve been looking for.

Our favourite has to be the comprehensive yet brilliantly compact Twilight Pink Lip & Eye Palette , £59, a collection of ten eyeshadows (ranging from metallic to sparkle to shimmer) and four soft, feminine lip shades to sort out all possible beauty dilemmas on a night out.

We also love the two Eye Shadow Palettes, £37.50 in Smokey Cool  and Smokey Warm  for creating a range of different looks. For a hint of fireside warmth and nighttime sheen to cheek and brow bones, apply a swirl of the Nude Glow Shimmer Brick , £35 to feign a glow worthy of an evening in July.

The collection also includes two palm-sized Lip & Eye Palettes , £24 for top-ups on-the-go, a Lip Gloss Trio , £29, a Sequin Shimmer Brick Eye Palette , £34.50 and Mini  (£55) and Travel  (£89) Old Hollywood Travel Brush Sets.

With something for every taste, every skintone and every occasion, I’d happily swap my satsumas, nuts and Celebrations, (except for the Maltesers, I like those) for any of these modern day stocking fillers. The perfect clutch-bag beauty fix in a flash, I can look forward to a party season where I needn’t compromise on style when I’m short on space. With one look at my wardrobe revealing a, ‘The bigger the night out the smaller the handbag’ philosophy at the moment, it seems this collection really couldn’t have come at a better time.


