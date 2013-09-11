Beauty Crush: Bobbi Brown's Bobbi and Katie Palette

Now we can all take a leaf out of Katie Holmes’ Lookbook (so to speak) by treating eyes, lips and cheeks to a touch of Bobbi Brown know-how on-the-go with this limited edition Bobbi & Katie Palette , £50.

Inspired by one of Katie’s favourite journals, the latest chapter in this blossoming beauty partnership is unlikely to disappoint. Boasting a bevy of classic and new shades of some of the brand’s most iconic products, the cloth-bound case houses not only two Pot Rouges but also eight eyeshadows, a super-handy mini eye pencil and a mirror.

With colours to suit either day or night from nudes to pinks to browns, this enviable collection has certainly caused us to sit up and take note. We’d happily choose this little black book of beauty tricks over our latest bit of commuter chick lit any day of the week - it’s our newest must-read.