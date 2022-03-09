Beauty Crush: Charlotte Tilbury Bar of Gold

Forget the fairy lights, blow out your Christmas candles and try to block out the blinding onslaught of selfie flashbulbs that are headed your way. For skin that looks like it’s truly lit from within this party season, Charlotte Tilbury’s Skin Gilding Highlighter, £30 is the lightbulb moment that our frosty winter complexions have been waiting for.

No matter the lighting and no matter your skin tone, whether you’re looking to sculpt, highlight or illuminate, this skin brightening and perfecting limited edition Bar of Gold is all you need to make any light work for you. For a flawless finish, “Apply using the Powder & Sculpt Brush to the upper cheekbones, centre of nose, lip’s cupid bow and décolletage,” recommends Charlotte.

Containing a silky mixture of moisturising emollients, soft touch polymers and light reflecting gold pearl to wake up skin that’s in the midst of the deepest of seasonal slumbers with just a single stroke, I have to say that as far as Beauty Crushes go, I have just struck gold.