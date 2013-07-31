Beauty Crush: Clarins 3-Dot Liner

Set to make a triumphant return to beauty halls and make-up bags alike is Clarins’ lash-boosting, 2012 hit 3-Dot Liner, £20, available on counters from the 4th of August and online from the 5th.

Mastering the art of liquid liner can be a tricky business. We’ve lost count of the number of times where messier, slower-drying versions have caused us to look more panda than cat-eyed, making the elusive feline flick an even harder skill to perfect.

Luckily those days are over thanks to this ingenious pen’s easy to use triple point sponge applicator, providing the ideal solution for the more clumsy thumbsy of liquid liner learners (yours truly included). Simply dot in between lashes to give the illusion of a fuller flutter or join them up to create neat, precise lines to frame and enhance and give eyes a natural edge.

Also packed with conditioning growth stimulating ingredients, this is our new go-to tool for giving peepers a subtle pick-me-up.