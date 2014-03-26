Beauty Crush: Clinique Cheek Pops

A mixture of heavy-handedness and artificial light (plus a reluctance to admit that I might need glasses) has seriously put into question my ability to feign a springtime flush. More Tigger than Jessica Rabbit, my face has taken a serious punch of stripey high octane blush colour as of late. And not in a good way.

To make the transition from Fight Club to nightclub, it’s time I earned my stripes in a subtler way with a little help from Clinique and their new range of Cheek Pop blushers , £16.50. Sheer, buildable and with a delicate iridescence, their luminous, silky texture has proven to be the perfect match for my Bob the Builder-esque face paint talents, to leave my complexion streak-free no matter how butterfingered I am.

Mix your foundation with a few drops of highlighter, combine with a light application of powder on the T-zone, a bit of concealer under the eyes, a quick slick of mascara and your favourite Chubby Stick Intense and then simply finish with a swirl of the brush into your chosen blusher shade and lightly apply onto the apples of your cheeks, sweeping outwards towards the temples for an understated glow. And there you have it: all the ingredients for a fresh-faced spring look that’s pretty and foolproof too.

Available in four colours that flatter a range of different skin tones and each embossed with the most dainty of gerber daisy designs, they’re already solving my wayward application skills. They say a leopard can’t change its spots, but in my case, at least it can change its stripes.