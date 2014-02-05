Beauty Crush: Clinique Kiss It Better with new Limited Edition Collection

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Clinique’s Kiss It Better campaign and together with House of Fraser and Lulu Guinness, the brand has just launched a range of limited edition beauty must-haves to support the worthwhile cause.

Set up by Beauty Director Carmel Allen following the successful treatment of her daughter Josephine at Great Ormond Street Hospital, the appeal aims to raise awareness and funds for the research and treatment of childhood cancer. The campaign has raised £800,000 so far for the hospital and hopes to increase this sum in 2014 by further fundraising initiatives and the sale of three new products that will be available throughout the month of February.

From the brand’s iconic range of Chubby Sticks to the trademark pout of a Lulu Guinness handbag, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re a fashionista or a beauty aficionado. Available now for just this month with only a limited number on sale, we recommend getting in there quick. The collection’s sure to be a sell-out…

LULU GUINNESS COIN PURSE WITH CLINIQUE CHUBBY STICK MOISTURIZING LIP COLOUR BALM IN SUPER STRAWBERRY

£55, www.clinique.co.uk (back in stock on the 7th of February)

The perfect travel companion to brighten up your morning commute even on the most delayed of strike-ridden journeys (thank you very much TFL), this limited edition coin purse is the ideal size for packing all of the necessities. From your Oyster card to your spare change to, of course, the suits-all Chubby included, it’s just the touch of high-fashion hardware that our handbags have been calling out for.

(The full RRP for every set sold will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity).

A DIFFERENT NAIL ENAMEL FOR SENSITIVE SKINS IN KISS IT BETTER

£12, www.houseoffraser.co.uk

Power pink is in this season, so don’t just step but surge into spring with a pop of hot fuchsia from your tips to your toes. Super glossy, streak-free and developed for sensitive skins too, this is one sizzling shade we can all dabble in well before our summer hols.

(50% of the RRP will go towards the appeal).

LULU GUINNESS SIGNED BAG WITH CLINIQUE CHUBBY STICKS SET

£550, www.houseoffraser.co.uk

If you have a penchant for a designer handbag or never leave the house without a Chubby Stick in tow, then this particular collectable is akin to the beauty jackpot. With only 10 of these exclusive magenta ‘Izzy’ satchels containing all 16 Chubby Stick shades available, each is also hand signed by the designer herself for a piece of super stylish arm and lip candy that truly is one-of-a-kind.

(The full RRP for every set sold will be donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity)