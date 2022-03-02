Beauty Crush: Hourglass Lip Oil

If due to the recent heatwave you’ve found that your lips have been screaming for some serious peelin’ healin’, then reach for Hourglass’s No.28 Lip Treatment Oil, £32

Enriched with a variety of anti-ageing and moisturising botanicals, 14 essential oils, vitamins and three powerful actives, this velvety oil blend glides on super smoothly with a super-luxe texture that’s also cool to the touch, courtesy of its 24 carat, gold-plated applicator. Whether to plump, protect or strengthen, it offers some much needed R & R (and beautifully scented aromatherapy) for the most roasted of sun-crisped chaps.