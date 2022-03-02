Beauty Crush: Hourglass Lip Oil

Ayesha Muttucumaru 24 July 2013
get-the-gloss-hourglass-lip-oil-1

Is the recent hot spell starting to wreak havoc on your lips? Fret not, Ayesha Muttucumaru has found a wondrous botanical conditioning oil to help give the driest, most dehydrated puckers back their plumpness.

If due to the recent heatwave you’ve found that your lips have been screaming for some serious peelin’ healin’, then reach for  Hourglass’s No.28 Lip Treatment Oil, £32

Enriched with a variety of anti-ageing and moisturising botanicals, 14 essential oils, vitamins and three powerful actives, this velvety oil blend glides on super smoothly with a super-luxe texture that’s also cool to the touch, courtesy of its 24 carat, gold-plated applicator. Whether to plump, protect or strengthen, it offers some much needed R & R (and beautifully scented aromatherapy) for the most roasted of sun-crisped chaps.


