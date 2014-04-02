Beauty Crush: Lancme Lip Lovers

Ayesha Muttucumaru 2 April 2014
get-the-gloss-lancome-lip-lover-1

Can a lipstick really be a lip gloss and a lip balm too? Ayesha Muttucumaru reviews the new Lancôme Lip Lover collection

Can one lip product really have it all? Surprisingly yes, thanks to the new collection of Lip Lover colours  from Lancôme, £18.

The perfect addition to anyone’s spring makeup bag, the collection comes in 18 variations of pink, making it easy to find a shade to suit every skintone or occasion.

From delicate pinks to summery corals and daytime nudes, there’s never been better way to step into spring. Our particular favourite is Ambre Arabesque (320), a subtle peach with pink undertones that offers a more wearable way to work this season’s orange lipstick trend.

Merging all the qualities of a long-lasting lipstick, a non-sticky lip gloss and a tinted lip balm, these makeup multitaskers offer the ideal alternative to last season’s berry lips, bringing you a dose of vibrant colour just in time for spring.

How to apply Lip Lover

According to makeup artist and Lancôme Elite Team Leader Shehla Shaikh, “Neutralise your lips first by patting a touch of concealer all over, then apply your favourite Lip Lover shade. This will give you a long-wearing lip colour so that by the end of the day, the colour still leaves a stain, for a bitten lip effect.”


