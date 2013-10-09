Beauty Crush: Lancme new Blush Rose Dsir

My grasp of the French language leaves much to be desired if past attempts to embrace my inner linguist are anything to go by.

With an accent more reminiscent of Del Boy than Deneuve, I’ve been guilty of yelling ‘Hola’ to more than one befuddled local on holidays gone by, count ‘la bibliothèque’ as the only French words I can recall (despite not having stepped in one for years) and remember mistakenly informing my secondary school French teacher that a crate full of cows rather than of a crate full of ties fell out of a truck during my GCSE French Oral exam (in my defence les cravates and les vaches do sound awfully alike to someone who recently suffered a perforated eardrum).

With the exception of some very basic Spanish (I can order a beer) and some customary Tamil (just the dirty words) francais or non, this monolingual beauty writer hopefully knows a make-up must-have when she sees one no matter what language it’s in and this week it comes in the form of Lancôme’s limited edition new Blush Rose Désir , £35 from the brand’s AW13 L’Absolu Désir collection.

Despite not knowing what I actually said in the latter part of that last sentence, I can certainly vouch for this blusher’s radiance-enhancing powers, having been on the prowl for a product to perk up my pale complexion following two back-to-back bouts of cumbersome colds and fever-inducing flus.

According to Lancôme President, Youcef S. Nabi, “This season, Lancôme draws inspiration from iconic Parisian chic,” a fact evident from this multi-faceted powder’s intricate motif of roses, the Eiffel Tower, lipstick kisses and the beautiful design of its embossed golden packaging – a fitting tribute to the world’s most romantic city if we ever did see one.

With two illuminating orange and pink-toned shades, use the orange hue to sculpt and contour and the pink for a pop of pretty, feminine colour at the tops of cheekbones for an elegant and sophisticated touch of autumnal colour à la campaign face, Kate Winslet.

Flattering for any skin tone, has this Parisian-inspired piece of macquillage proven itself worthy of the title, ‘Beauty Crush?’ In my opinion the answer is of course, ‘Sí’.