Beauty Crush: MAC Veluxe Pearlfusion Shadows

Forget about diamonds, it turns out pearls may be a girl’s best friend if the new collection of high impact Veluxe Pearlfusion Shadows from MAC, £30 is anything to go by.

The perfect combination of both metallics and mattes, each variety is pigmented and versatile enough to use for any occasion, ( Brownluxe was actually my palette of choice when on bridesmaids’ duty last weekend), and ideal for anyone looking to add a glint of glitter to party peepers without looking too overdone.

Formulated to be used wet or dry (depending on how brave you’re feeling), the five shades are complementary yet distinct enough to be used together as well as individually, whether to highlight or to create a sultry smokey eye with a light-catching, pearlised twist. Apply with our new go-to tool - the 275 Medium Angled Shading Brush , £20 for an endless number of ways of giving eyes some extra sparkle come daytime, nighttime - anytime in fact.

MAC Veluxe Pearlfusion Shadows are available to buy at www.maccosmetics.co.uk and MAC counters nationwide. Find your nearest store here.