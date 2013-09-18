Beauty Crush: NARS Radiant Cream Compact Foundation

Finding the perfect foundation used to be a sticky business. We remember a time when gloopy make-up not dissimilar to the consistency of year-old Tipp-Ex ruled the beauty halls, which when combined with the narrowest of shade ranges was a recipe for disaster for most (yours truly included).

Were you to see any snaps of this GTG writer aged 16 to 19 you’d bear witness to one of the most cakey and sponge layered complexions around, more befitting an episode of The Great British Bake Off than a beauty website.

Thankfully, those days are over and we no longer have to worry about venturing out of the house with faces that are a distinctly different colour to our necks. One of the best brands out there for its wide selection of shades and textures is NARS, and they continue to rock their foundations with their new range of Radiant Cream Foundation Refills , £28 and portable Compacts , £6.

Available in 20 velvety yet lightweight colours, these little pots of skin perfecting goodness combine all the best bits of a liquid, powder and tinted moisturiser to provide a luminous, healthy finish with just the right amount of coverage to seamlessly conceal any imperfections. Just choose your desired refill and pop it into the compact for a handbag-friendly glow on-the-go to suit all skin colours.

Pro tip: According to the man behind the brand, François Nars: “I always prep skin with primer first; it just gives the skin a very even surface. For sheerest coverage, dampen the sponge and apply foundation evenly to face. You can continue building coverage by allowing the foundation to set, then layering. Start in the centre of the face, the area that usually needs the most coverage, and work outward. It can also be used for touch-ups over our Sheer Glow Foundation.”