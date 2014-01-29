Beauty Crush: Revlon ColorBurst Crayon Balms

The amount of make-up that I take with me upon leaving the house is starting to border on the ridiculous. With countless eyeshadow stains, rips and splits, I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve rummaged through my bulging handbag to produce a lipstick, when I was looking for a pen.

It’s time that I downsized my beauty backpack into something more manageable by opting for some easy-to-use multi-taskers instead. My first merger? The union of my lippie and ChapStick, courtesy of the new range of Revlon Colorburst Crayon Balms.

Available in three different finishes and priced at a purse-friendly £7.99, the choice is yours regarding the intensity you’re looking for. For daytime freshness, opt for one of the six Balm Stains for a subtle flush of colour. For a dose of lip plumping shine, one of the ten Lacquer Balms will give a healthy sheen of moisturising shimmer. In case you’re in the mood for something more dramatic, my particular favourite is the collection of ten Matte Balms which provide a super smooth velvet finish that’s not at all dry or cakey on lips. I’m hooked to the electric purple, Shameless, for a shocking pop of night time colour.

With each containing a conditioning cocktail of shea, mango and coconut butters to provide a hefty dose of hard-working hydration, plus a light peppermint fragrance for an addictively refreshing tingle on-the-go, they’re just the shot of versatile colour that’ll be perfect come spring. No fuss and no mess, this will hopefully mark the first step towards a lighter and brighter handbag...