Beauty Crush: RiRi and MAC Summer collection

Ayesha Muttucumaru 12 June 2013
get-the-gloss-rihanna-for-mac
Getty Images

Rihanna's latest collaboration with MAC is sure to please with its bold and beautiful style, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

This week, We Found Love courtesy of the exciting RiRi ♥ MAC Summer collection which is as bold and gorgeous to look at as the Bajan beauty herself.

The perfect beauty pairing in both style and attitude, the new additions to the RiRi ♥ MAC range will be available exclusively on  www.maccosmetics.co.uk  from 12pm on the 20th June. Make sure to mark it in your diaries ladies, because if the sales of RiRi Woo (the Rihanna remix of MAC’s classic Ruby Woo released earlier this year) are anything to go by, this is one limited edition collection that is going to sell out fast.

For a hit of sun-kissed radiance for any skintone, sweep a dusting of the new bronze and coral Hibiscus Kiss Powder Blush Duo, £20, to sculpt and contour and finish with the new skin illuminating rose gold Barbados Girl Lustre Drops, £17.50, for glowy, luminous summer skin in an instant.

Joining the returning RiRi Woo are two more matte, vibrant on-trend colours to provide ample opportunity to master the perfect power pout befitting of a Jason Wu SS13 runway. Available in RiRi Boy (a vivid violet) and Heaux (a rich berry), £14, which one will be your summer shade of choice?


