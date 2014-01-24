Beauty Crush: The new Tory Burch Fragrance and Beauty Collection

It may not be Wednesday, but a new range has given us reason to make room for an impromptu Beauty Crush here on GTG, and it comes in the form of the first Beauty Collection from Fashion Designer Tory Burch.

Exuding the chic, polished yet laid-back elegance that defines Tory’s fashion aesthetic, her vision for her beauty range follows suit and provides a palette of versatile colours, fresh summery scents and luxe lotions to pamper any and all the senses.

Above all, it was the signature fretwork orange and gold casing of the collection that caught our eye as well as its Eau de Parfum , from £42 which lies at the heart of the range. With notes that merge the fresh with the more complex, touches of earthy vetiver and woody sandalwood add an intriguing depth to the scent which lingers on both noses and limbs long after the first spritz.

“I think every woman wants a beauty routine that’s easy and makes her feel great,” says Tory. We couldn’t agree more and her colour collection of versatile multi-taskers boasts an eye-catching variety of sophisticated pick-ups when you’re on-the-go. Whether it’s the soft neutral Lip Colour of Pas du Tout , £22, the healthy springtime hues of the Lip & Cheek Tint in Cat’s Meow , £27.50 the blush and brightening polish of the Bronzer and Blush in Divine , £35 or the super-soft compact Face Brush , £35 that makes your beauty edit, your complexion will be well provided for whatever the season, whatever the size of your handbag.

Each are delicately scented with subtle notes that feature in the fragrance too, to act as the perfect successor to the most decadent of bath times spent in the company of the collection’s Bath & Shower Gel , £31 Candle, £38, Body Crème , £54 or Lotion , £36. We wouldn’t blame you if you took a little longer in the shower.

The power of scent demonstrated to perfection, the range instantly transported me to the hottest of days spent enjoying the summer sun. With a much-needed sense of exotic climes on a day as overcast as today, the range has given me the gift of instant beachside bliss - and I didn’t even need my passport.

Available exclusively at Harrods .