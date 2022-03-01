Review: Urban Decay Vice 2 Eyeshadow Palette

When it comes to flirtatious eye contact, I’m going to put my hands up and say that I am absolutely terrible at it. Now that party season’s well underway, the scene is set for some cheeky kisses under the mistletoe, the realisation of simmering office romances at Christmas parties across the country and a few playful glimpses between strangers at a bar over a few glasses of mulled wine. All but for me that is, because infuriatingly if I like you, I WON’T ACTUALLY LOOK AT YOU.

It’s a problem that’s driven my parents and friends to despair but I simply can’t help it, such is the extent of my C-3PO levels of awkwardness (I was nicknamed this the other day while watching Return of the Jedi). Unfortunately, that’s just how I’m wired. So if my movie alter-ego is possibly the most asexual character of all time, it looks like I’m going to need all the help I can get. Hopefully Urban Decay can help a robot out?

Thankfully, the new limited edition Vice 2 Palette , £42, provides all the tools myself and fellow members of the Sisterhood of Yellowbellies (aka S.H.Y.) need in helping us master the ways of making eyes, batting an eyelid and attempting bedroom eyes at a young suitor at the local discotheque...

With 20 new shades to choose from, we’re spoilt for choice with the variety of colours, finishes and textures on offer. Each is easy to blend, highly pigmented and boasts great colour pay off too. Plus the palette also comes with the soft bristled Good Karma Shadow and Crease Brush. With a name like that, surely more confident (and less awkward times) can only lie ahead.