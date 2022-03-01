Review: Urban Decay Vice 2 Eyeshadow Palette

Ayesha Muttucumaru 27 November 2013
get-the-gloss-urban-decay-vice-2-palette-1

If flirty eyes aren't quite your forte, the new palette from Urban Decay is the only tool you need to brush up on your skills writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

When it comes to flirtatious eye contact, I’m going to put my hands up and say that I am absolutely terrible at it. Now that party season’s well underway, the scene is set for some cheeky kisses under the mistletoe, the realisation of simmering office romances at Christmas parties across the country and a few playful glimpses between strangers at a bar over a few glasses of mulled wine. All but for me that is, because infuriatingly if I like you, I WON’T ACTUALLY LOOK AT YOU.

It’s a problem that’s driven my parents and friends to despair but I simply can’t help it, such is the extent of my C-3PO levels of awkwardness (I was nicknamed this the other day while watching Return of the Jedi). Unfortunately, that’s just how I’m wired. So if my movie alter-ego is possibly the most asexual character of all time, it looks like I’m going to need all the help I can get. Hopefully Urban Decay can help a robot out?

Thankfully, the new limited edition Vice 2 Palette , £42, provides all the tools myself and fellow members of the Sisterhood of Yellowbellies (aka S.H.Y.) need in helping us master the ways of making eyes, batting an eyelid and attempting bedroom eyes at a young suitor at the local discotheque...

With 20 new shades to choose from, we’re spoilt for choice with the variety of colours, finishes and textures on offer. Each is easy to blend, highly pigmented and boasts great colour pay off too. Plus the palette also comes with the soft bristled Good Karma Shadow and Crease Brush. With a name like that, surely more confident (and less awkward times) can only lie ahead.


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More