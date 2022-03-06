Beauty Crush: YSL's Oriental Collection

Imagine a hot, steamy Arabian night and you’ll get a glimpse into the appeal of our latest Beauty Crush – YSL’s new Oriental Collection Fragrance Range.

Created to capture the mystery, heat and beauty of faraway shores, they’re bound to delight the noses of fans of other premium perfume lines such as Tom Ford Private Blend and Armani Privé. Matching them spritz for spritz in our opinion with their impressive array of woody, rich notes and rare, elusively sourced constituents, we’re sure fragrance fanatics won’t be disappointed with the opulent ensemble on offer.

Available in three different yet equally intriguing variations, each is distinct and unique in its allure. For those with a penchant for oud wood, the deep, rich scents of Majestic Rose make it their perfect perfume match.

For those who prefer something a little lighter, the fresh, floral and musky notes of Supreme Bouquet provide a more wearable yet just as luxurious alternative.

For the more daring of fragrance fiends, opt for Noble Leather instead – a bold fusion of notes of tobacco and dried fruits with sparkling mandarin and violet leaves.

Exotic, intense and diverse in their sophisticated array of heady and colourful accords, the collection is likely to appeal to both YSL devotees and fragrance enthusiasts alike. With a price tag perhaps befitting of the more die hard aroma aficionados in our beauty midst, the range certainly offers the most high-end of pumped up perfume kicks, providing a fast-track ticket from West to East with a single spray.

The YSL Oriental Collection is available to buy on www.yslbeauty.co.uk and selected YSL counters nationwide, RRP £185.