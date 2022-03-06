Beauty Crush: YSL's Oriental Collection

Ayesha Muttucumaru 10 July 2013
get-the-gloss-beuaty-crush-ysl-oriental-collection-1

Ayesha Muttucumaru discovers the new fragrance collection from YSL and takes a journey to the East

Imagine a hot, steamy Arabian night and you’ll get a glimpse into the appeal of our latest Beauty Crush – YSL’s new Oriental Collection Fragrance Range.

Created to capture the mystery, heat and beauty of faraway shores, they’re bound to delight the noses of fans of other premium perfume lines such as Tom Ford Private Blend and Armani Privé. Matching them spritz for spritz in our opinion with their impressive array of woody, rich notes and rare, elusively sourced constituents, we’re sure fragrance fanatics won’t be disappointed with the opulent ensemble on offer.

Available in three different yet equally intriguing variations, each is distinct and unique in its allure. For those with a penchant for oud wood, the deep, rich scents of Majestic Rose  make it their perfect perfume match.

For those who prefer something a little lighter, the fresh, floral and musky notes of Supreme Bouquet  provide a more wearable yet just as luxurious alternative.

For the more daring of fragrance fiends, opt for Noble Leather  instead – a bold fusion of notes of tobacco and dried fruits with sparkling mandarin and violet leaves.

Exotic, intense and diverse in their sophisticated array of heady and colourful accords, the collection is likely to appeal to both YSL devotees and fragrance enthusiasts alike. With a price tag perhaps befitting of the more die hard aroma aficionados in our beauty midst, the range certainly offers the most high-end of pumped up perfume kicks, providing a fast-track ticket from West to East with a single spray.

The YSL Oriental Collection is available to buy on  www.yslbeauty.co.uk  and selected YSL counters nationwide, RRP £185.


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More