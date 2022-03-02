Beauty Crush: YSL Vernis Lvres Rebel Nudes

Traditionally speaking, autumn should really be the season for covering up, but we say why not take the opportunity to dare to bare instead (lips-wise that is) with YSL’s new collection of Rebel Nudes, £23.50.

Different from your run-of-the-mill beiges and taupes, these renegade neutrals take this season’s pop-up nude trend one step further by introducing a variety of classic yet subtly contrasting colours to choose from, each incorporating all the best bits of a stain, gloss and lipstick in one easy-to-use pot.

For expert application every time, Creative Director of Make-Up for Yves Saint Laurent Beauté Lloyd Simmonds recommends the following: “Moisten lips well and blot away the excess with absorbent paper. Apply a first coat for a fresh, light, iridescent effect. Wait 20 seconds before reinforcing the colour and the effect with a second coat. And eventually blend lightly with a fingertip if you want to tone down the gloss effect and keep the ‘stain’ aspect.”

MORE GLOSS: Mannequin manicures

Posing a triple threat for post-summer pouts in terms of texture, colour pay off and staying power, there’s a stripped back shade for every mood and state of undress, whether you opt for the barely there undertones of Nude Provocateur, the delicate yet vibrant orange hues of Corail Hold Up or an understated pop of electric purple courtesy of Violine Out Of Control.

Containing all-new pearl pigments and a revitalised formulation for greater intensity and luminosity, this is one nude revolution that we can get on board with. As Fred Letailleur, YSL Make-up Artist for Northern Europe pointed out to us at the launch last month, “Opposites attract”. We couldn’t agree more.