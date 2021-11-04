Beauty empties: 28 makeup, skincare and hair heroes team GTG finished last month

The products on this page have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission. It's our job to bring you the latest and greatest finds in the world of beauty and wellness which means we're using an ever-evolving lineup of products (check out our latest favourites in our weekly Glossy Picks edit of newness ), but every so often we try something so good, we use it down to the very last drop. Here we reveal all of the beauty products our editors finished in the past month, from calming candles to signature scents and makeup must-haves. Victoria Woodhall, GTG editorial director

Morphe 2 Hide And Peek Concealer, £12 "There are very few concealers I reach for religiously, but for the past six months, this has been my reliable go-to. As someone with dark under eyes I can be pretty fussy, but I was quite surprised at how much I liked this. A little goes a long way, it has a very lightweight feel, yet good buildable crease-free coverage. I love the natural finish it gives which lets your skin shine through, yet you still have that extra coverage to feel confident. I've had so many compliments on how fresh-faced and awake I look when wearing this. I went a few shades lighter than normal and I think that's the trick! There are 15 shades to choose from and considering it's £12 and lasted me over half the year I would say this is stellar value for money." Dr Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Meltaway Cleanser, £30 "This is a strong contender for one of my favourite products of the year; it's a super silky cleanser that's ideal for dry, dehydrated skin and leaves your skin feeling soft and supple. The calming oil-free luxe texture never feels tight on your skin and is great for removing makeup, dirt, and pollution. It contains skin-loving ingredients like marine algae, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C, which work together to improve the elasticity and moisture retention of your skin. I've noticed a significant improvement in the plumpness and hydration of my skin since using it, and it's earned a place in my hall of fame for sure." Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo and Conditioner Duo, £30.10 "I've been battling with dry, brittle hair for a few months, but after discovering this, my locks are finally on the mend. This Redken hair-saving duo is infused with citric acid and a concentrated bonding complex designed to intensely condition and strengthen weaker bonds in the hair. Not only does it prevent colour fading, but it also reduces the appearance of damage and split ends (I was sold!). But it genuinely works; after using the set, my hair always looks healthier, glossier, and, most importantly for me, frizz-free." Soapsmith Hackney Hand & Body Lotion, £18 "This lovely recyclable glass packaging not only brightens up my basin, but it also lifts me throughout the day. Soapsmith, a London-born bath and body brand, has created a signature scent inspired by a summer day at London's Hackney Marshes in this vegan hand and body lotion. This scent, with notes of bergamot, rosemary, geranium, and sandalwood, always puts me in a good mood. Furthermore, the moisture-rich ingredients keep my mitts feeling incredibly soft for hours." Amika Blockade Heat Defense Serum, £17 "When it comes to styling my hair, whether it's blow-drying or straightening, I'm always careful to use a heat protector. However, I've found that spray formulas frequently leave the texture of my hair feeling a little straw-like. Enter Amika's lightweight serum, which protects my hair from heat styling and damage up to 450F (230C) while also keeping it soft, glossy, and nourished. It's yet another Amika product that I adore, and with a gold-star formula and 100 per cent recyclable packaging made from 90 per cent post-consumer recycled plastics, what's not to love?" Amy Rostas, GTG beauty assistant