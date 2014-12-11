Beauty inspiration: 7 must-try celebrity party looks
When it comes to giving our go-to beauty look an overhaul for a big night out, who better than the red carpet elite to provide us with ample inspiration?
Whether you’re looking to give your eye makeup a makeover or are on the hunt for short hairstyles or long hair inspiration , we’ve scanned the celebrity line-ups of some of the biggest parties and photoshoots in recent memory and come up with 7 beauty looks that we can’t wait to try out. With our picks of the best products around for recreating them at home, stepping out of our comfort zones and going from couch to cocktails to club has never been more appealing.
Gisele Bündchen
The Look: Naturally radiant face contouring.
When it comes to exuding a healthy year round glow, no one does it better than the highest paid model in the world. Pairing subtle definition with luminous skin, Gisele never fails to provide a masterclass in how to give a tired complexion an instant pick-me-up no matter the season.
Get The Look: For a quick shot of bottle-free instant tan, try Chanel Les Beiges , £39. If it’s radiance that you’re looking for, NARS Illuminator in Laguna , £22.50 acts as the perfect bronzer/highlighter hybrid to suit any skin tone. For an expert tutorial in contouring, check out our video with Mary Greenwell here .
Joan Smalls
The Look: A modern metallic smokey eye.
A hint of shimmer to take our eyeshadow to the next level, the gorgeous model’s update to the traditional smokey eye is the perfect way for enhancing and elongating any eye shape. With clever attention to detail to give the look extra dimension, the mixture of different finishes and effects make it both illuminating and smouldering in equal measure.
Get The Look: Take your smokey eye up a notch with the MAC Veluxe Pearlfusion Shadow Smokeluxe eyeshadow palette , £30.
Kate Moss
The Look: The perfect feline flick.
The queen of the cat eye, our ultimate inspiration when it comes to merging laid-back attitude with black tie elegance shows us how to give our party looks a modern edge with her trademark rock chic eyeliner style. Combined perfectly with a tousled, volumised head of bedhead locks, the look works just as well on a red carpet as it does off of it.
Get The Look: For a liquid eyeliner to help you etch ‘n’ sketch like a pro, look no further than the Charlotte Tilbury The Feline Flick , £22. For a quick dose of instant volume, apply the backcombing feigning Redken Quick Tease , £11.85 to roots and work in with fingers.
Marilyn Monroe
The Look: The classic red lip.
Classic, sophisticated with a playfulness that gives it its timeless appeal, the iconic star of the silver screen never put a foot wrong when it came to her signature beauty style. Her trademark red lip still makes for one of the most sought after and recreated looks of all time - 60 years on and we’re still hooked.
Get The Look: Find your perfect red lipstick match with the wonderfully wearable (and affordable) range of L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Exclusive Pure Reds , £6.99. Created to cater for any skin tone, it brings this look bang up to date thanks to its matte finish, but allows the versatility to add a lip gloss on top for a high-shine finish. Try Dior Addict Gloss in Rouge Defendu , £22 for extra impact.
Lupita Nyong’o
The Look: Colourful eye makeup.
When it comes to experimentation and choosing a palette of colours that beautifully enhances her gorgeous cocoa-coloured skin, this modern muse of the red carpet never fails to disappoint. Her stunning emerald green eyeshadow added a new age edge to a traditional smokey eye to complement her terracotta cheeks and red lips and make her the belle of the ball at the 2014 BAFTAs.
Get The Look: Makeup artist Kay Montano blended two eyeshadow palettes together to achieve the mesmerising deep sea green shade: Lancôme Hynose Palettes in Menthe à l’o and Vert Glamour , £37.
Miranda Kerr
The Look: Modern vintage.
The Australian beauty stunned at the 2013 Costume Institute Gala with her deep berry lips, soft curls and daring side part. Expertly showcasing how to balance a statement red lip with the perfect level of eye makeup, this is one look we’ve bookmarked to recreate this year and beyond.
Get The Look: To achieve the intensity of Miranda’s bold lip, opt for a hit of clever layering using Lipstick Queen Velvet Rope Lipstick in Black Tie , £35 and a slick of Chanel Rouge Allure Gloss in Pirate , £26 on top to finish. To recreate the supermodel’s glamorous red carpet curls, look no further than the ghd Curve Soft Curl Tong Set , £110.
Emma Watson
The Look: Elaborate eye makeup.
Haunting, eye-catching and dramatic, channel your inner Black Swan with Emma Watson as your inspiration. Contrasting light and dark, highlight and shade in a modern and artistic way, if you’re looking to make a statement with your eye makeup, this look may just be the one you’ve been waiting for. Rocking short hair? Take your cue from Emma and opt for smart and slick over soft and delicate.
Get The Look: For a range of different colours, finishes and effects at your fingertips, look no further than the Urban Decay Shadow Box , £22. Pigmented and easy to blend, it acts as the ideal eyeshadow palette for bringing out your experimental streak. Try Bumble and bumble Bb. Gel , £22.50 to give short hair a sharp and chic finish.
