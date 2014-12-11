1 / 8

Beauty inspiration: 7 must-try celebrity party looks

When it comes to giving our go-to beauty look an overhaul for a big night out, who better than the red carpet elite to provide us with ample inspiration?

Whether you’re looking to give your eye makeup a makeover or are on the hunt for short hairstyles or long hair inspiration , we’ve scanned the celebrity line-ups of some of the biggest parties and photoshoots in recent memory and come up with 7 beauty looks that we can’t wait to try out. With our picks of the best products around for recreating them at home, stepping out of our comfort zones and going from couch to cocktails to club has never been more appealing.

Getty Images