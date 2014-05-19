Beauty of the Billboard Music Awards

With Justin Timberlake scooping seven awards, John Legend’s emotional rendition of All of Me and an amazing Michael Jackson hologram performing his unreleased single Slave To The Rhythm, it’s clear that this year’s Billboard Music Awards pulled out all the stops. But it’s undeniable that it was the ladies who stole the limelight.

With a sultry performance by Shakira, singing sensations Iggy Azalea and Ariana Grande teaming up and Jennifer Lopez being the first woman to be honoured with an Icon Award, the ceremony was bursting with influential and beautiful women. Here, we’ve picked out three of our favourite beauty looks from the night…

Jennifer Lopez

Channelling a vibe similar to her memorable Versace dress moment in 2000, Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet in a deep red Donna Karan dress 14 years later and showed that she hasn’t aged a day. The singer looked flawless as her caramel complexion gave off a subtle and healthy glow, while her smokey eyes were the centre of the look and drew in attention with eyeliner drawn all the way to the inner corners of the eyes. A touch of shimmer on the corners made her look fresh and ready to take on her performance for the night.

Framing her face, J-Lo’s voluminous locks were partly scraped into a high mini Ariana Grande-esque pony tail, which joined the rest of her hair, and tumbled down her shoulders into loose waves. This look was spot-on high glamour and we’re sure that we’ll still be fawning over her red carpet look in another 14 years’ time.

Kendall Jenner

Causing a stir on the catwalks, Kendall Jenner is cementing her status as a high fashion model and trendsetter; we were still reeling from her glamorous appearance at the Met Gala and had high hopes for what she might do next. While her outfit was a bit of a disappointment, her makeup and hair was flawless, as usual. Kendall’s sleek and poker straight locks were left in the signature Kardashian middle parting without a hint of frizz in sight. The model’s skin was smooth and radiant, giving off a luminous glow with subtly contoured cheeks. Her nude lipstick was the perfect shade for her skin tone and matching bronze metallic eye shadow added to her bronzed goddess appearance.

Lorde

Ever since she burst on to the music scene, Lorde has created her own signature look - a dark red lip against her clear milky complexion. The ‘Royals’ singer always nails understated chic with a style way beyond her years, and this awards show was no different. While accepting Billboard Music Awards for Best New Artist and Top New Rock Song, Lorde experimented with her beauty. Still rocking a berry-stained lip and bare eyes (with only a hint of glimmer in the inner corners), the 17-year-old tamed her unruly curls into a sleek, straight hairdo. Her long locks were kept in place with styling gel applied to the roots, giving it a sheen and modern edge.