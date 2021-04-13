If you only buy one makeup collaboration this year, make it this one

Makeup artist Pati Dubroff has painted the faces of some of the most famous names on the planet – Margot Robbie for the BAFTAs last year, Priyanka Chopra for her Vogue cover in 2018 and Britney Spears for her Circus album cover in 2008, to name but a few. Now we can get our hands on a slice of the Pati magic with her Beauty Pie makeup collaboration for just £44.

The Limited Edition Pati Dubroff Makeup Essentials collection is Pati's first-ever product collaboration and includes all the glow-giving products she'd use on photoshoots to create the fresh, naturally flawless look she's known for. The edit includes eight products; five created exclusively for her and three favourite formulas from Beauty Pie’s back catalogue all housed in a pink zip-up case.

“Over the years I have found that no matter who I am working with, regardless of age, I always reach for the same type of item to give the most subtle yet polished definition," Pati says. "This kit is an expression of those essentials that I cannot live without."

Inside the kit you'll find the Pro-Glow Perfect Highlighting Stick which gives a subtle dewy finish, the Velvet Veil cream eyeshadow which glides over the lids for barely-there matte coverage in a universally flattering brown hue, the rose-pink Supercheek Cream Blush that gives a freshly-in-love flush, the Big Bright Eyes Kohl Eyeliner to accentuate the eyes and make them appear bigger, the dual-ended Mini Shape and Contour Brush for blending makeup seamlessly, the three-in-one Shine-Up Lip Colour Balm Stick in shade Sexy Berry, which is a sheer lipstick with a hint of shimmer, the Wonderful Long Wear Lip Liner in Foxy for delicately defined lips and the new Uber Volume Boost Velvet Mascara in Super Black to curl, lengthen and volumise even the most lacklustre lashes.

The Limited Edition Pati Dubroff Makeup Essentials collection is available now, members pay £44, the typical price is £150

