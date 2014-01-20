Beauty Trend: Pink with a punch

This season, why not swap pretty for powerful in the pink stakes and trade your rosy pastels, subtle blushes and delicate princess pastels in for a knock-out punch of mega-watt colour? A trend that’s not for shrinking violets, whether you want to amp up your pout, add a wild streak to lids or arm nails with the most show-stopping of springtime tip-offs, there’s something for everyone no matter your skin tone or bank balance. Get ready to reach for your sunnies; these are our top 10 bright pink picks and new launch previews for adding a surprisingly wearable splash of colour to your make-up wardrobes. Givenchy Le Prismissime Euphoric Pink Lip & Cheek Palette £44.50 (available from the 21st of January, call 01932 233 824 for stockist)

A versatile lip and cheek palette with nine shades to choose from, simply apply with fingers to instantly warm up a wintry complexion. Creamy, non-sticky and with a delicate matte finish, it’s also small enough to pop into your handbag and has a drawer with three handy brushes inside to provide a quick pop of pink on-the-go. Estée Lauder Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick in Dominant £24, www.esteelauder.co.uk

For a super smooth slick of saturated colour, look no further than this hard-working and long-lasting magenta. Enriched with hydrating hyaluronic acid, the chic bullet allows you to sculpt, volumise and define with ease. Side note: it also closes with a rather satisfying magnetic ‘click’. Gwen Stefani by OPI Nail Lacquer in Hey Baby £11.95 (available later on this month from House of Fraser and John Lewis)

Always with her polished finger on the fashion pulse, the rock-stress looks set to bring her trademark creative flair to an exciting new collaboration with nail pros OPI. Comprising of a range of different finishes and textures, we particularly like this velvety pink gloss for scene-stealing digits. Le Blush Creme de Chanel in Chamade £27, (launching nationwide in the UK on Friday the 24th of January, call 020 7493 3836 for stockist)

For bolstering a fresh-faced flush with ease, this soft cream blusher is our shade of choice. Easy to blend and hard-wearing too, it’ll soon become your fast-track ticket for feigning the most doll-like of Ballerina Barbie blushes. MAC Pigment in Magenta Madness £17, www.maccosmetics.co.uk

Fresh from the brand’s Punk Couture Collection, this highly pigmented flash of fuchsia is capable of transforming the meekest of wallflowers to the most rebellious of wild childs at a swipe of a finger. Great for giving eyes and cheeks a wake-up-call akin to a strobe light in the face, it’s bright, it’s brave, but it’s also extremely blendable in case you want to turn down the shock value from clubbing to cocktails. Revlon Colorburst Lacquer Balm in Whimsical Fantaisiste £7.99, (available from Boots from the 22nd of January)

For those looking to add a boost to their balms, this vibrant pick provides a dose of conditioning colour without compromising on coverage. We particularly love the crystalline shine finish that this twist-and-go crayon gives and its subtle peppermint scent too. The perfect pairing should you be looking to freshen up your pout well in advance of Valentines Day... Lancôme Limited Edition BAFTA Blusher £27.50 (available from the 29th of January exclusively from Selfridges)

Achieve a glow worthy of the red carpet with this BAFTA-inspired blush from the awards’ official Beauty & Makeup Partner. A rich, rosy tint that can be either pared down for daytime or built up for night time, it’s the perfect awards-season companion for adding a feminine touch whether you’re dressed for ballroom or boardroom. Clarisonic Aria Sonic Skin Cleansing Brush in Pink £155 (available from www.clarisonic.co.uk from February)

To prep the perfect make-up canvas and increase the efficacy of your moisturisers and serums, this new launch from Clarisonic will help add a volt of high-tech wizardry to your skincare routine. With three settings (including one specially designed for sensitive skin), revved up bristle action and a choice of one and two-minute cleansing cycles too, this is one spring clean that’ll prove hard to beat. Topshop Lip Cream in Sweetie £7, www.topshop.com

We can’t get enough of the buttery and conditioning texture of these glosses from Topshop Beauty. Eye-catching and bold with a great applicator to line with, it’s the explosion of colour that our lips have been waiting for. Escada Especially Escada Elixir Eau de Parfum Intense from £34, www.boots.com