BeautyMART launches in Topshop Oxford Street

Judy Johnson 17 October 2013
get-the-gloss-beautymart-at-topshop-1

BeautyMART has launched its boutique in Topshop Oxford Circus, making it the ultimate destination for fashion and beauty writes Judy Johnson

Exciting news for London shoppers: BeautyMART , the cosmetics boutique created by the former beauty director of Vogue, has now launched in Topshop's flagship Oxford Circus store.

There are beauty halls aplenty on London's high streets but BeautyMART is taking beauty retail to a new, consumer friendly level. Every product is handpicked, tried and tested by Editor-in-Chief Anna-Marie Solowij; a true recommendation if ever there was one, so beauty fiends can pick up something new, safe in the knowledge that it works.

Anna-Marie Solowij, BeautyMART Editor-in-Chief, commented on the new partnership: "TOPSHOP is the high street's leading fashion retailer and we are thrilled that BeautyMART has been chosen as its new BBF (beauty best friend)! Our customers are fashion focused and beauty obsessed so they'll be excited to be able to find all their favourite things under one iconic roof."

Sitting alongside Topshop's highly regarded beauty range, BeautyMART is in good company and will upgrade the store from the go-to place for the latest fashion trends to the one stop shop for the best in fashion and beauty. We'll see you at the counter…

BeautyMART launched 15th October at TOPSHOP, Oxford Circus, Ground Floor, London W1


