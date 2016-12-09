Behind the Blogger: Emily Canham

With a love of natural looking beauty, a passion to create wearable makeup looks and a fun and upbeat persona that’s won fans the web over, Emily Canham is regarded as one of the UK’s leading beauty social influencers. And for just cause.

With over half a million subscribers on her YouTube channel and half a million followers on Instagram , her vlogs and makeup tutorials provide ample beauty inspiration, giving rise to the most loyal of fan bases as a result. Her newest role as one fifth of the L’Oréal Paris Beauty Squad (a handpicked team of leading digital faces) will see her previewing all things makeup for the brand, a collaboration for which her experience, reach and expertise make her the perfect fit. What would she say are the other standout moments in her beauty and career biographies so far? We caught up with Emily to find out.

GTG: What was the first beauty product you ever bought?

EC: Besides lip balm, a brown khol eyeliner from Rimmel.

GTG: What’s your first beauty memory?

EC: Wearing the totally wrong colour foundation and too much mascara.

GTG: How did you get into the beauty blogging and vlogging worlds and how do you best deal with the pressure of being your own brand?

EC: I started out with a blog where I documented my outfits that I wore daily to sixth form. I gained an amazing audience of young girls on Instagram who then encouraged me to start a YouTube channel - and here we are! Being on YouTube is definitely high stress but I have an amazing team around me which really helps, along with my family who makes sure that I have my downtime.