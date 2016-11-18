Behind the Blogger: Inthefrow

Ayesha Muttucumaru 18 November 2016
in-the-frow
Instagram @InTheFrow

In the first of our series with the L'Oreal Beauty Squad, we caught up with style, beauty and travel blogger Inthefrow to talk all things work, life and brand management

When it comes to blogging, beauty and business, there aren’t too many people who have been able to excel at all three. However, Victoria Magrath is one of the rare few who has, creating a lucrative brand in the process.

The brains behind the award-winning fashion, travel and beauty blog Inthefrow , digital influencer and one fifth of the L’Oreal Paris Beauty Squad , her career has gone from strength to strength since she established her blog in 2012, seeing her secure a devoted readership, numerous accolades and work with a huge number of established fashion and beauty brands.

What’s her secret to success? We caught up with Victoria to take a trip down memory lane to find out about the standout moments in her beauty and career biographies and gain an insight into her work day, home, makeup bag and life.

GTG: What was the first beauty product you ever bought?

VM: It would definitely be something from The Body Shop – most likely one of their shower gels or animal soaps. But for makeup, it was Maybelline Dream Matte Mousse , £7.69, when I was around 12 years old!

GTG: What’s your first beauty memory?

VM: I remember playing around with my mum’s perfumes and lipsticks so much as a child - I was fascinated by the colours. And after that, I think I was around six when my mum let me have a little bottle of White Musk from The Body Shop as my little bottle of fragrance! I wore that for years! But when it comes to hair, all I remember is using cans and cans worth of L'Oreal Elnett Hairspray , £6.70, for dancing shows!

GTG: How did you get into the beauty blogging and vlogging worlds and how do you best deal with the pressure of being your own brand?

VM: I fell into this entirely due to a beauty passion, first and foremost. I had so many products lying around that I adored and really wanted to start talking about them. I remember that I wrote a blog post about the new L'Oreal Wild Ombres dip dye colours , £7.99, when they were released. It was so huge of a launch that my blog post received so many hits - it really gave me a taste of what it could be like if I continued. And that's exactly what I did! And in terms of it being my own brand, that only makes it more exciting. There's constant pressure to never drop the ball, but it keeps me on my toes.

GTG: What’s your top tip for anyone wanting to one day become a digital influencer?

VM: I think that anyone who would like to start a blog or digital channel needs to do it for the right reasons really. If someone sets out to be an influencer, I feel that in itself speaks volumes - no one who is now a really successful and talented influencer meant to be where they are now. It was just a wonderful twist of fate. If you have something new and exciting to offer, and you're so passionate about photography or writing or videos, or all of it, then this will be the perfect outlet.

GTG: Who’s in your little black book of beauty experts?

VM: Oh gosh I have so many treatments that I love! DryBy London  is my one and only for a perfect, and I mean perfect, Shellac mani and pedi. For my six week lash lift, I only go to Nouveau Lashes, Benefit for my brow tint, the Elemis Spa for my massages and up until recently, George Northwood's salon for my hair colour and cut. But now, being a L'Oreal girl, I'm so excited to now have the wonderful L'Oreal hair team in my little black book too.

MORE GLOSS: Shellac facts - 5 dos and don’ts ever gel nail addict needs to know

GTG: What’s your go-to budget beauty buy?

VM: The L'Oreal Cushion Foundation , £14.99, is an absolutely dewy, glowy dream.

The Rimmel Wake Me Up Concealer , £5.49, Collection Eyeliner or L'Oreal lipsticks can also not be beaten!

GTG: What’s your go-to blowout beauty buy?

VM: Honestly, I am truly in love with the Giorgio Armani Prima skincare range  right now, as well as La Mer skincare! I cannot get enough of either!

GTG: Is there a makeup/beauty technique you’re particularly loving right now?

VM: Mixing oils with moisturiser has been giving me the most incredible dewy glow for my makeup. It's made the biggest difference. And adding some of the La Mer Perfecting Treatment , £155, under my foundation has made an incredib l e difference to my makeup's longevity. I'm hooked! But for hair, I am absolutely loving the new L’Oréal Paris Elvive Colour Protect Low Shampoo , £6.99 - this one product does everything you need for your hair washing routine, meaning just one rinse of the hair and it keeps your colour fresher for longer. It's my go-to every week now!

MORE GLOSS: What makes Huda Kattan tick?

GTG: Your go-to fitness class?

VM: If I still lived nearby, I'd be going to Barrecore  a few times a week. But right now I'm heading to Virgin Active  a few times a week for my own gym routine and it leaves me feeling amazing afterwards.

GTG: What tech can you not live without?

VM: Oh this is tough! My phone in general I would be absolutely lost without. Any social related apps, such as Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat are my go-tos, and just having Google for any query is essential. But for my photos, I need VSCO and Photoshop Express in my life!

GTG: How do you switch off and find the balance between being online and offline?

VM: I find it really difficult and it's taken me a long long time to get into a better, healthier routine. I generally try to turn off all computers by 7.30 each evening and now try not to touch it again until the following day. Up until recently, I worked through the evening until 12ish and then tried to go to sleep on an over active mind! But I'm always on my phone - that's just the way it is I think.

GTG: How do you stay organised?

VM: I wouldn't be anywhere without iCalendar! Everything I do goes into my iPhone's calendar so I don't forget it. Plus I have two amazing managers who keep me in check!

GTG: Worst job you ever had?

VM: I honestly haven't worked somewhere I hated that much, I have genuinely enjoyed all of my jobs. But it would probably be down to the manager at one particular restaurant who scared me a little if she was having a bad day. I couldn't wait to leave. I was always walking on egg shells!

GTG: Best piece of beauty advice you’ve ever received?

VM: To wipe your eyelashes with the cotton pad rather than to tug at the eyelashes to remove mascara. I was always pulling out my eyelashes accidentally.

GTG: What’s the one thing you wish more people knew about you?

VM: That I have a PhD in Fashion and that I studied fashion for the majority of my educational life - most people think I'm some girl who just loves to shop too much. Which is probably true, but I have a degree, doctorate and huge passion to back that up.

Follow Victoria on Instagram  @inthefrow  and Ayesha  @Ayesha_Muttu .


