Behind the Blogger: Inthefrow

When it comes to blogging, beauty and business, there aren’t too many people who have been able to excel at all three. However, Victoria Magrath is one of the rare few who has, creating a lucrative brand in the process.

The brains behind the award-winning fashion, travel and beauty blog Inthefrow , digital influencer and one fifth of the L’Oreal Paris Beauty Squad , her career has gone from strength to strength since she established her blog in 2012, seeing her secure a devoted readership, numerous accolades and work with a huge number of established fashion and beauty brands.

What’s her secret to success? We caught up with Victoria to take a trip down memory lane to find out about the standout moments in her beauty and career biographies and gain an insight into her work day, home, makeup bag and life.

GTG: What was the first beauty product you ever bought?

VM: It would definitely be something from The Body Shop – most likely one of their shower gels or animal soaps. But for makeup, it was Maybelline Dream Matte Mousse , £7.69, when I was around 12 years old!

GTG: What’s your first beauty memory?

VM: I remember playing around with my mum’s perfumes and lipsticks so much as a child - I was fascinated by the colours. And after that, I think I was around six when my mum let me have a little bottle of White Musk from The Body Shop as my little bottle of fragrance! I wore that for years! But when it comes to hair, all I remember is using cans and cans worth of L'Oreal Elnett Hairspray , £6.70, for dancing shows!

GTG: How did you get into the beauty blogging and vlogging worlds and how do you best deal with the pressure of being your own brand?

VM: I fell into this entirely due to a beauty passion, first and foremost. I had so many products lying around that I adored and really wanted to start talking about them. I remember that I wrote a blog post about the new L'Oreal Wild Ombres dip dye colours , £7.99, when they were released. It was so huge of a launch that my blog post received so many hits - it really gave me a taste of what it could be like if I continued. And that's exactly what I did! And in terms of it being my own brand, that only makes it more exciting. There's constant pressure to never drop the ball, but it keeps me on my toes.

GTG: What’s your top tip for anyone wanting to one day become a digital influencer?

VM: I think that anyone who would like to start a blog or digital channel needs to do it for the right reasons really. If someone sets out to be an influencer, I feel that in itself speaks volumes - no one who is now a really successful and talented influencer meant to be where they are now. It was just a wonderful twist of fate. If you have something new and exciting to offer, and you're so passionate about photography or writing or videos, or all of it, then this will be the perfect outlet.

GTG: Who’s in your little black book of beauty experts?

VM: Oh gosh I have so many treatments that I love! DryBy London is my one and only for a perfect, and I mean perfect, Shellac mani and pedi. For my six week lash lift, I only go to Nouveau Lashes, Benefit for my brow tint, the Elemis Spa for my massages and up until recently, George Northwood's salon for my hair colour and cut. But now, being a L'Oreal girl, I'm so excited to now have the wonderful L'Oreal hair team in my little black book too.

GTG: What’s your go-to budget beauty buy?

VM: The L'Oreal Cushion Foundation , £14.99, is an absolutely dewy, glowy dream.