Behind the Brand: Hourglass

With its hi-tech, super fine formulations, Hourglass is at the cutting edge of cosmetics in terms of colour and quality. Loved by movie stars and make-up artists, women have even been known to lock themselves in the house when their favourite foundation goes out of stock. We take a peek behind the brand...

On her brand…

ST: What sets your brand apart from other make-up brands?

CJ: When I started I wanted to create a modern luxury line. This was a new concept - luxury beauty brands at the time were something my mother wore and weren’t particularly cool. I wanted a brand with new, fresh packaging and the best, most innovative formulations out there.

ST: How important is technology to you?

CJ: SO important, at Hourglass we only want to create products that are the future. Unless we feel like we can do something really innovative we won’t do it, and now our customers expect that of us.

ST: What’s it like being based in Venice Beach?

CJ: We are based at Abbot Kinney, which, if you don’t know it, is a very cool area with an amazing creative vibe and great restaurants and shops. I live about eight minutes walk from my office which was formerly an artists’ loft space – it’s an amazing space made of wood and metal with lots of white and light. Every day I walk to work with my three dogs Ella, Raffa and Goose.

ST: Have you always been into make-up?

CJ: I never ever get bored of make-up. It makes me feel so good, and it’s an affordable luxury we can all have. Even in college I would spend all my money on make-up – but I never dreamt that beauty could be a job!

ST: What is your best seller?

CJ: The number one selling product is the Veil Mineral Primer , £52, which make-up artists beg me for!