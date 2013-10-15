GTG meets Pixiwoo's Sam and Nicola Chapman

Firstly, what made you decide to start your blog/vlog?
It was accidental. I hadn't the first clue about blogging or YouTube when I started. A friend asked me how to create a smokey eye and I filmed it for her and uploaded it to YouTube not knowing that others would watch it also.
How did you decide upon a blog/vlog name?
Again, it was accidental; a childhood nickname/username that suddenly took on a life of its own.
What’s your favourite aspect of blogging/vlogging and are there any downsides?
My favourite aspect is the community because I have met some fabulous people along the way, like Ruth Crilly from A Model Recommends.
How much of a techie are you?
I'm not really, although I guess I am more so than the average person now because we have to be.
How do you balance blogging/vlogging with other interests or jobs? Do you ever go off-line?
It is very hard to switch off, frequently Nic and I will find ourselves editing or answering emails into the early hours. When the UK goes to bed the US wakes up so it is very easy to work around the clock.
How do you decide what to feature on your blog/vlog?
We don't chase product exclusives at all. We are far more interested in featuring products we are genuinely impressed by and showing our audience exciting ways to get the best results from those products. If we have a lot of requests for a certain celebrity look then we will recreate it but mostly we shoot what we feel like filming, that way we can keep our excitement levels up.
What beauty products or brands make you part with cold hard cash?
I always repurchase YSL Babydoll Mascara , £24.50, and Nicola and I will both part with cash for He-Shi Express Liquid Tan , £20. I would also spend on Radical Skincare Exfoliating Pads , £65.
What's your skincare regime? What products do you use?
I am a little lazy with skincare and like to try lots of different things. At the moment I am using Radical Skincare and Nicola is using Sisleya.
Down to the nitty gritty, what’s in your make-up bag currently?
YSL Babydoll Mascara, £24.50
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in Medium Ash and Brunette , £15.50
Sunday Riley Luminous Liquid Foundation , £40
Becca Pressed Powder, Becca Blush in Flowerchild , £26
YSL Rouge Pur Couture Lip Gloss in Red , £23.50
YSL Shocking Eyeliner , £24
Real Techniques Deluxe Crease, Multi Task and Miracle Complexion Sponge , £5.99.
Who are your top people in health, beauty and fitness? Who do you rely on in a crisis?
Ruth Crilly from A Model Recommends , Caroline Hirons for skincare and the Lean Machines for fitness.
What’s your personal favourite hair and beauty look?
Tied back hair with black mascara and red lips; classic and always cool.
What’s your ultimate favourite beauty treatment?
I love getting my hair cut and coloured and I gel my own nails - I really don't have the time for many beauty treatments unless I'm doing them myself.
What’s your top health and beauty tip and your biggest beauty bugbear?
My top beauty tip is to make sure you look after your skin by taking your make-up off and moisturising. Also drink plenty of water and don't smoke. Nicola’s biggest bugbear is wrong colour foundation.
Can you tell us about any hair and beauty blunders that you’ve experienced?
Nicola says she used to wear the wrong foundation for years, when she was at school, and looked orange.
What do you like to take with you when you go away?
Nicola loves travel size products so that she can take more with her. She especially loves Estée Lauder Daywear Tint , £37, if she’s going somewhere hot.
Who is your favourite blogger/ vlogger?
Ruth Crilly as I know her and she is totally lovely. Also Tanya Burr, Jim Chapman and the Lean Machines as they are our family. I don't really watch anyone else.
What would be your advice to aspiring bloggers/ vloggers? Is there anything you’d do differently if you were to turn back time?
I would say work hard at it, blog about something you are truly interested in and don't expect to be massive overnight - it takes a long time.
If you could invite anyone dead or alive to guest blog/ vlog on your site who would it be?
I love Sharon Osbourne, she is honest and open about surgery and beauty secrets and she is so funny.
What does the future hold for your blog/ vlog? Are there any exciting developments in the pipeline?
We never know what is ahead which is why blogging is so much fun because you don't know what to expect. We have a few things happening in the near future but nothing we can talk about yet I'm afraid...
Like this? Click here to see Pixiwoo's top five product picks