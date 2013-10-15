GTG meets Pixiwoo's Sam and Nicola Chapman

Firstly, what made you decide to start your blog/vlog?

It was accidental. I hadn't the first clue about blogging or YouTube when I started. A friend asked me how to create a smokey eye and I filmed it for her and uploaded it to YouTube not knowing that others would watch it also.

How did you decide upon a blog/vlog name?

Again, it was accidental; a childhood nickname/username that suddenly took on a life of its own.

What’s your favourite aspect of blogging/vlogging and are there any downsides?

My favourite aspect is the community because I have met some fabulous people along the way, like Ruth Crilly from A Model Recommends.

How much of a techie are you?

I'm not really, although I guess I am more so than the average person now because we have to be.

How do you balance blogging/vlogging with other interests or jobs? Do you ever go off-line?

It is very hard to switch off, frequently Nic and I will find ourselves editing or answering emails into the early hours. When the UK goes to bed the US wakes up so it is very easy to work around the clock.

How do you decide what to feature on your blog/vlog?

We don't chase product exclusives at all. We are far more interested in featuring products we are genuinely impressed by and showing our audience exciting ways to get the best results from those products. If we have a lot of requests for a certain celebrity look then we will recreate it but mostly we shoot what we feel like filming, that way we can keep our excitement levels up.