Kaushal Beauty: the successful vlogger on beauty, balance and tech

With over 1½ million subscribers on YouTube, Kaushal Beauty’s makeup tutorials have become some of the platform’s most watchable beauty videos. Covering a diverse range of topics, expect to find how-tos on pretty much everything on her channel . From contouring to highlighting, Indian wedding makeup to Diwali looks, Arianna Grande to Kylie Jenner (each having garnered millions of views between them), her vlogs plus her blogs on her site provide a sure-fire way for finding some instant beauty inspiration. Digital influencer, blogger, vlogger and one fifth of the L’Oreal Paris Beauty Squad, we caught up with Kaushal to talk all things beauty, work, life and brand management and to find out more about the standout parts of her career so far. GTG: What was the first beauty product you ever bought? KB: The first ever beauty product I bought was a MAC lip gloss. I spent all my money on it and used it all up! I remember it like it was yesterday. GTG: What’s your first beauty memory? KB: My grandma would make her own kajal and would put it on me too. Wearing kajal from a very young age was definitely a cultural thing we did as Indians - it was a way to ward off any evil eyes.

GTG: How did you get into the beauty blogging and vlogging worlds and how do you best deal with the pressure of being your own brand? KB: My fiancé told me to start making YouTube videos and blogging. If it wasn't for him, I definitely wouldn't be here right now. Being genuine and being you are the best ways to be your own brand. GTG: Your top tip for anyone wanting to one day become a digital influencer? KB: Just be yourself. There is only one you in the world and that's what's going to make you stand out. GTG: Who's in your little black book of beauty experts? KB: That will have to be Tracey, my laser technician and facialist. She has transformed my beauty regime and I love her so much! GTG: What's your go-to budget beauty buy? KB: I absolutely cannot live without my L'Oreal Paris False Lash Sculpt mascara , £9.99 - I bang on about it to everyone I know.

GTG: What’s your go-to blowout beauty buy? KB: That will definitely have to be a good face mask. For blowout, GlamGlow masks are great but I do love L’Oreal Paris’s new Clay masks , £7.99 - plus they’re very purse friendly.

GTG: Is there a makeup or beauty technique you're particularly loving right now? KB: I love adding a setting spray to my highlight and waiting for it to be almost dry before going in with some more powder highlight to glow to the gods! GTG: Your go-to fitness class? KB: I love a good Pilates session and a while back I used to go to hot yoga (which I need to start up again!). GTG: What tech can you not live without? KB: I cannot live without my phone - it's like my third arm. GTG: How do you switch off and find the balance between being online and offline? KB: Sometimes I feel like I don't really have an off switch, but I find that spending time with my fiancé, family, friends and loved ones definitely does the trick :)