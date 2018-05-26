Benefit's new Hello Happy foundation offers the brand's darkest shade yet

I love Benefit products, particularly their mascaras , but I can't say that I've been all about their base in the past. Restrictive shade ranges have meant that those darker than the medium-deep 'Nutmeg' have been left guessing what their foundations are like. Which to be honest, I always found a little befuddling for a brand as big as Benefit. However, their newest launch, Hello Happy Soft Blur Foundation, is looking to rectify that and put a smile on the faces of both light and dark-skinned consumers alike.

As you can see from the imagery, the brand is keen to showcase the far-reaching appeal of its new 12-shade collection - and I'm glad they are. It's definitely something to shout about, especially considering how large the fan base for the texture of the new foundation is likely to be. It carries the tag line 'Looks like skin and feels like nothing at all,' which would be a shame for people to not be able to experience, particularly during the hotter summer months.