Benefit's new Hello Happy foundation offers the brand's darkest shade yet

I love Benefit products, particularly their mascaras , but I can't say that I've been all about their base in the past.
Restrictive shade ranges have meant that those darker than the medium-deep 'Nutmeg' have been left guessing what their foundations are like. Which to be honest, I always found a little befuddling for a brand as big as Benefit. However, their newest launch, Hello Happy Soft Blur Foundation, is looking to rectify that and put a smile on the faces of both light and dark-skinned consumers alike.
As you can see from the imagery, the brand is keen to showcase the far-reaching appeal of its new 12-shade collection - and I'm glad they are. It's definitely something to shout about, especially considering how large the fan base for the texture of the new foundation is likely to be. It carries the tag line 'Looks like skin and feels like nothing at all,' which would be a shame for people to not be able to experience, particularly during the hotter summer months.
Shade 8 was a spot-on match for me and to test its universality, our Assistant Alex Harrison tried shade number 3. The fact that we also have very different skin types (mine, combination that veers towards the dry side, Alex's, oily) meant that we were able to give it an even more rigorous test.
Its water-like texture proved a hit with both of us. It blended smoothly and felt really comfortable, delivering on its 'weightless' claim well. Combine those elements with the natural-looking, light/medium coverage that it provided to enhance rather than mask tone (courtesy of its blurring light-diffusing beads), and you have all the makings of a great summer foundation. It did slip a bit though on Alex's oilier skin type, but nothing a little blot and powder didn't fix.
All in all, we were impressed with the new arrival and more importantly, glad to see the brand finally extending its shade range so that more people can benefit from its bases. Here's hoping its offering continues to grow.
Benefit Hello Happy Soft Blur Foundation SPF15 PA+++, £25.50, launches in June.
