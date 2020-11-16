Best Black Friday beauty: the Urban Decay makeup you must buy this year

If you’re looking for the best Black Friday beauty deals, look no further because we’ve found them for you. 2020 has been a bit of a shocker overall, but at least it has a sweet ending, with Urban Decay offering 30 per cent off sitewide , plus 40 per cent off Naked Palettes and mascaras – there’s never been a better time to stock up on cult buys from the brand. Here’s what we’ll be adding to our Black Friday shopping basket. Stoned Vibes Eyeshadow Palette, normally £46, now £27.60 (40 per cent saving)

For an enchanting festive eye makeup look, this is the palette to go for, featuring eight creamy prismatic shimmers and four ground mattes. The shadows are infused with extracts of tourmaline for a truly magical shimmer, never seen before out of Santa’s grotto.

All Nighter Setting Spray, normally £26, now £18.20 (30 per cent saving)

The setting spray of all setting sprays (the UK’s number one setting spray*, in fact), this vegan product is an essential for keeping makeup in place under your mask , locking your look in place for up to 16 hours. Lash Freak Mascara, normally £21, now £12.60 (40 per cent saving)

If you were looking for an excuse to try one of the most exciting mascara launches of the year , this is it! Lash Freak and its wacky-looking brush lengthens, lifts and curls lashes for ultra-dramatic eyes with just a swipe of the wand. It provides up to 23.6 times more volume than other mascaras for lashes you can spot a mile off. Stay Naked Foundation, normally £31, now £21.70 (30 per cent saving)

Available in 50 shades, nine shade intensities, three master tones and seven undertones this is the foundation to try if you struggle to find the perfect match for your skin. It has buildable, medium coverage and lasts up to 24 hours - especially with a spritz of setting spray on top. Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette, normally £42, now £25.80