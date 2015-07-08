The 12 best high-end to high-street makeup swaps

1 / 13

The 12 Best Beauty Dupes

At some point we’ve all been tempted into purchasing an outrageously expensive beauty product. In fact, research has shown that on average most women will spend a staggering £50,000 on beauty products before they reach 40. While we’re the first to admit that an arsenal of lotions and potions is more than necessary, we think there’s room to be a little more money savvy - because ultimately, when it comes down to it, how many of these luxe items were truly worth their salt?

So, in the interest of protecting your pennies we’ve rounded up the best selection of budget friendly products that are as high performing and complexion-perfecting as their top quality counterparts. With effects as professional as these, nobody need ever know you paid a fraction of the price...