Budget Beauty: The best cheap liquid eyeliners

A great liquid liner is a makeup bag staple. Whether you opt for a feline flick, simple and light definition or a grungy smudged look, it has universal appeal and is a beauty look that’s as iconic as a classic red lip. However, with so much variation in applicators and formulas with options ranging from felt tip pens and smudge pots to gels and liquids, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. So, to save you the trauma the Glossy Posse have scoured the shelves to bring you the best selection of liquid, pen and gel eyeliners to allow you to perfect your beauty and protect your bank, you’re welcome. Best Liquid Liners The original kind, liquid liners will forever remain classic products that are your go-to guys for creating the ultimate flirty flicks and wonderfully winged eyes. Rimmel Exaggerate Eyeliner , £5.29

A true hero product, this has an almost foolproof applicator tip that is simple to use and allows you to create silky, smooth and precise lines. It’s also got a super highly pigmented formula that lasts for up to 16 hours, so come rain, wind, shine or even party this liner will go the distance. Barry M Liquid Eyeliner , £4.79

Quick drying and ultra long-lasting, you can’t go wrong with this liner from Barry M. Available in a range of colours it uses a superfine brush that allows for easy application - plus, for under a fiver it’s an absolute steal! Best Liner Pens Best for accuracy, eyeliner pens are the easiest and most reliable kind of the group. Hassle-free and mess-free these are the liners to pop in your purse and have on hand for no muss no fuss touch-ups at all times. Max Factor Masterpiece Glide and Define , £6.99

The Blackbuster liner from Max Factor may look like an ordinary marker pen but don’t be fooled; it’s the perfect liner for creating strong, solid and graphic eyes. Difficult to go wrong with, it’s as easy to remove as it is to apply making it an absolute makeup must-have (and maybe my fave). Bourjois Erasable Liner , £7.99

This awesome innovative three-end felt tip liner makes professional application mega easy. Inspired by the iconic makeup technique of ‘dotting’, this pen intuitively forms a dotted, fine and intense line in one application giving the perfect artistic sweep as well as making your lashes appear longer - it’s a double whammy. Best Gel Liners As the newest member to the liner family, gels and liquid pots have quickly become an industry favourite. Taking the world by storm with their smooth, velvety texture and precision, applicator brushes, these liners allow you to create as delicate or solid lines as your look requires. L'Oreal Superliner Gel , £9.99

Gloriously glossy, this rich gel liner glides onto the eye like a dream. The professional applicator brush that accompanies it makes it all the more easy to apply perfectly, precise lines for a daring, bold eye - think Cleopatra meets Lorde. Win-win. Revlon Colourstay Creme Gel Eyeliner , £8.99