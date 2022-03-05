The Clinique beauty buys we’ll be stocking up on this summer at Boots

We admit it, we don’t need an excuse to shop for beauty - but when one of your favourite brands announces a gift with purchase that includes travel-sized versions of your go-to cleanser and mascara, it makes sense to start browsing. The limited time Clinique x Boots GWP gives you over £48 worth of skincare and makeup when you buy two products (one to be skincare or foundation; read more about the gift here ), and will make packing for your beach holiday or weekend staycation that bit easier. Plus, it's the ideal opportunity to stock up on the heroes that are always in your kit, or even some of their latest launches. With summer in full swing, social calendars filling up and holidays to shop for, there’s no time like the present to evaluate your beauty stash. Because while the hotter months may bring plenty of happiness and a much-needed boost of vitamin D , they can also cause a whole host of issues; suddenly our cracked heels are on show, our pale legs are out and our lips feel dry, and don’t get us started on the fact our makeup is halfway down our face by lunchtime. Yes, we love the summer but sometimes it feels like it doesn’t love us back. However, with the right beauty arsenal we can face anything come rain or shine (because let’s be real here, there’s no guarantee of sun in the UK). Here’s how a trip to a Clinique counter - online or in store - can fix your every summer beauty need… For when you’re really, really hot

That heatwave may have passed but whether you’re heading for sunnier climes or are reading this from a rather sweaty commute, this season calls for makeup that stays put. Enter, the eyeliner you can rely on for budge-proof definition all day long - Quickliner for Eyes , £16.50, is a dream for travel as there’s no need for a sharpener, and it has a handy smudger on one end so you can soften the line and turn things smokey for the evening too. Team it with a slick of High Impact Waterproof Mascara , £20, for HD eye makeup that won’t move no matter how much you do. And for when you do want it all off? Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm , £25 will melt it away (and you'll get a mini version in the GWP so there are no excuses). For when you’re feeling dry

No, we’re not talking about thirst (though ours is a rosé, thanks for asking) but your skin - because while things aren’t chapped and cracked in the way they were in the winter, your skin needs plenty of quenching if you want that all-important summer glow. From rough knees and elbows to dry lips and embarrassingly hard heels, there’s a lot to cover - but thanks to Clinique’s fragrance-free skincare there’s something for everyone, even the most sensitive. Personal favourites include the Moisture Surge Lip Hydro-Plump Treatment , £16 for kissably soft lips, and the Deep Comfort Body Butter , £27, for smooth shins, heels and limbs. But it’s not only your skincare that can hydrate; increasingly, brands are stepping up their makeup formulas so that our choice of coverage also harnesses the power of dermatological ingredients. Swap your usual base for Even Better Refresh Hydrating and Repairing Makeup , £30, and the formula’s hyaluronic acid will keep your skin feeling plump and moisturised all day long - while the salicylic acid keeps blemishes under control. For full protection in the sun

The stats don't lie. Melanoma skin cancer is the fifth most common type of cancer in the UK, and it’s on the rise - which means it’s never been more important to protect your skin in the sun. The recent spotlight on sustainability and the environment has seen a new wave of popularity for mineral sun screens, considered ‘reef safe’ because instead of using chemical sun protection filters, which can damage marine plant life, they use mineral filters - usually, titanium dioxide and zinc oxide. They also happen to be better tolerated by sensitive skins, too; we love the Mineral Sunscreen Fluid SPF30 , £23, which is a must for your holiday beauty kit. Not quite ready to give up your tan? No one will know you’re faking it with the Self Sun Body Tinted Lotion , £22 - and if you’ve previously overdone it and you’ve got some pigmentation or uneven skin tone to deal with, scoop up the Smart Custom Serum , £54, which targets exactly what you need it to. For when you’re less glowy, more oily

There’s a fine line in beauty between glow and shine. If you’re feeling less glossy and more oil slick, get things under control for summer and beyond with a clever combination of Clinique’s skincare and makeup buys. First, try the new iD range - you simply pick your base moisturiser, plus the Active Concentrate cartridge to target your skin concern. If you’re oil-prone, chances are you also have larger pores, so the Dramatically Different™ Oil-Control Gel + Active Cartridge Concentrate for Pores & Uneven Texture , £36 - though a mouthful - has got your back. Add to that the Stay Matte Sheer Pressed Powder Oil-Free , £26, either on top of your preferred foundation or on its own, and you’ll stay matte all day long. For when you’re travelling light

Forget the sweat, sunburn and spots - our biggest beauty problem come summer is the dreaded hand luggage dilemma. With just 1 litre to play with, split into 100ml bottles or tubes, it’s decision time as you have to work out which products you can do without. Multi-tasking makeup and waterless skincare are the easiest way to save some space in that little bag. Beyond Perfecting 2 in 1 Foundation and Concealer , £28.50, allows you to ditch one of your base essentials while the Fresh Pressed Renewing Powder Cleanser , £25 can go straight into your case. The vitamin C-rich formula stays fresh in its powder form, so you get maximum skincare benefits while dropping your liquids. Simply mix the individual sachets with water for a refreshing, radiance-boosting cleanse. And let's not forget, buy any two Clinique products before 10th August and the free summer gift will also double up as a handy travel kit thanks to the small but perfectly formed products inside. Happy holidays…