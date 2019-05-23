Best makeup sticks to throw in your hand luggage

In today's modern world, attempting to juggle work, going to the gym, sleeping and seeing our friends, applying a full face of makeup when we're feeling exhausted is probably the last thing on our list. Using liquid foundation on-the-go nowadays is a brave move and having to lug a packed makeup bag around with you everywhere is a chore. Thankfully solid makeup has grown in popularity over the years, with brands increasingly launching brilliant formulas in stick form making it one of the most convenient ways to apply makeup. They are also a traveller's dream for getting through the airport completely unscathed. There is nothing worse than carrying a bulging bag of beauty products to be instructed to put it in the bin at airport security. Thankfully, there are a plethora of options in stick form that allows you to carry a full face of makeup in your hand luggage while bypassing that little plastic bag. From primers to eyeshadows, here are the best makeup sticks for mess-free touch-ups on-the-go. MAC Studio Fix Perfecting Stick, £16.50

To banish pesky dark circles (or Chanel bags, as I like to call them) or annoying pimples, MAC’s perfecting stick zaps them in one simple swipe. The product comes in a chubby twist-up dispenser that looks like a crayon which makes it easier to apply the product in small crevices such as around the eye or nose areas. It has a medium-blendable coverage with a natural matte finish making it a great option for topping up areas throughout the day. Buy it now Milk Makeup Blur Stick, £30.50

This blur stick has been worshipped across the beauty world with good reason; delivering an airbrushed soft-focus effect, this primer contains powder-filled blurring microspheres which grant a pore-reducing, fine-line busting, blemish-smoothing finish. The clever technology even smooths over blemishes and imperfections, leaving you with a fresh canvas to apply your makeup to. It is silicone-free, paraben-free and has all its vegan credentials (cruelty-free) which is why it has been added to the beauty hall of fame. Buy it now BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Hydrating Foundation, £29

This is a very exciting new launch from bareMinerals that it even had us fighting over who got the sample in the office. It’s the brands stick version of its famous (and highly coveted) Complexion Rescue Foundation range, which is the first water-based liquid foundation that combines the hydrating effects of a tinted moisturiser and medium buildable coverage. It is easy to blend and melts onto the skin nicely, delivering a sheen finish that doesn’t look cakey or overdone, that can also be used as a concealer, foundation and primer. Suitable for dry skin. Buy it now Guerlain Terracotta Foundation Stick, £30.60

This product is velvety and lightweight, making it the perfect foundation to keep in your handbag. It is also waterproof and has a 12-hour long wear formula containing spherical powders that mattify the skin while the waxes and coated pigments create a totally buildable coverage which delivers an even, radiant complexion. It also contains sweet orange extract which helps to keep the skin hydrated and moisturised throughout the day, while its gorgeous scent of ylang-ylang, orange blossom, jasmine and vanilla delivers a sensory experience every time you apply it. Buy it now Fenty Match Stix, £21

This wouldn’t be a stick round-up without mentioning Queen RiRi’s offering that has completely changed the beauty game. The Match Stix comes in an easy-to-use packaging that is also magnetic so if you buy more than one (the collection comprises of contour and highlight in both matte and shimmer shades) you can keep them together in your bag. The formula is weight proof and melts onto the skin to deliver a powder soft finish that emulates your skin without covering it. Buy it now Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Lip Balm, £31

Enriched with Vitamin E and moringa butter, Chanel’s lip balm is great for anyone wanting to keep their puckers soft and hydrated throughout the day. It comes in various shades from translucent to a deep berry, which is suitable for all skin tones. Chanel makeup artist Mary Greenwell said at the launch of the Les Beiges collection that she uses the dark berry shade as a cream blusher as well as eyeshadow, proving that it is a multi-use balm cutting your makeup time in half. Buy it now NARS The Multiple, £30

Created by Francois Nars, this lightweight, cream-to-powder makeup stick has gained cult status amongst beauty editors, models, makeup artists and on-the-go-girls all over the world. The formula blends effortlessly to create a sheer all-over-colour and can be used all over the body as a highlighter, blush and contour. Packed with antioxidants, vitamin E and acai oil, the Multiple has remained a staple for beauty buffs everywhere. Buy it now Elf Metallic Crayon, £5

When it comes to budget makeup, Elf Cosmetics takes the top spot for its easy-to-use formulas and line up of top quality products. This metallic crayon comes in a twist-up application which makes it perfect for carrying around with you for touch-ups on-the-go, while its formula containing vitamin E keeps the lips moisturised all day long. Buy it now Laura Mercier Caviar Eye Colour stick, £24

These eye sticks are brilliant if you urgently need a dash of colour on your lids. It is a pencil liner that has a creamy texture but once dried doesn’t budge or fade throughout the day. Just glide this luxe caviar stick across the lash line or the lid and dab with your finger to blend. Buy it now TreStiQue Matte Blur Stik and Blotting Paper, £10.40