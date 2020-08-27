Glossy Picks: 10 brilliant budget beauty buys under £10

Who doesn't love a bargain that also does a great job - it's the gift that keeps on giving. But a tenner is still a tenner though, so we're sure you won't be disappointed with our recommendations for how to spend it. The Ordinary 100% niacinamide powder, £4.90 Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, GTG Editorial Director

"Niacinamide (or vitamin B3) does so many useful things, strengthening the barrier making it less reactive and irritable as well as reducing pigmentation and oiliness and being hydrating – there's something in it for every skin type. It was The Ordinary that first brought it to my attention with its brilliant Nicaimade 10% and Zinc 1% Serum, 30ml, £5 (it was so popular they brought it out in a 60ml size for a bargain £8.90). Now you can get it in a much more concentrated powder form, which you mix into your serum or moisturiser. Genius!" Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Moisturizing Body Cream-Cleanser, £10 Loved by: Catherine Folwood: GTG Commercial Projects Manager

"I'm forever in search of body washes that don't dry me out, and saves me time on the moisturising post-shower, because I'm always running late. This is perfect for post-shave and sometimes I sneak a bit in a bubble bath too! And with all things Sol de Janeiro, you end up smelling amazing. It's infused with the brand's signature vanilla/jasmine/praline scent. Practically edible." Elf Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow, £5 Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and graphic designer

"I love a good liquid (particularly glitter) eyeshadow and when it's only a fiver I am stocking up! These Elf beauties caught my eye as they're surprisingly good dupes for the new Becca Light Gleam Primer & Topper liquid Eyeshadow, £21 for a fraction of the price. They're super versatile; you can either swipe on lightly for a soft sheen, layer on for a vibrant eye-catching look, or apply with a thin brush as a statement liner. The gel-based formula glides on in one-swipe with hardly any fallout and dries opaque for a long-lasting finish." Crabtree & Evelyn The Gardeners Harvest Handcream, £9 Loved by: Catherine Folwood: GTG Commercial Projects Manager

"I've never been one for a hand cream tbh, but since all that extra hand washing and sanitizer usage, I've become obsessed with the Crabtree and Evelyn Gardeners Harvest Hand Cream. The super chic apothecary-style packaging drew me in and the subtle herbal scent is dreamy and relaxing. Although it's really rich in nutrient-dense oils such as borage and chia seed oil, it's not greasy or sticky. This is one that the boys don't mind using either!" Skin Care by Caroline Hirons, £10 Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, GTG Editorial Director

"This easy-to-read, witty, knowledge-packed skincare bible broke all records when it launched June 2020, becoming the UK's best-selling skincare book of all time. If you're not one of the 77,000+ people who've already bought it, now's the time as it's half price at Amazon (RRP £20). I have it by my bed and dip into it often because there's always a gem to learn, and Hirons' no-BS style always puts a smile on my face. It tells you just what to invest in for your skin type, gives definitive how-tos for all the basics you thought you knew, such as cleansing, suncare and spot-popping. And just as importantly, it tells you what not to waste your time and money on." Lottie London Dewy Setting Spray, £8.95 Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and graphic designer

"Lottie London has become my budget beauty hero of 2020 providing those little treats under a tenner that we've all needed this year. My love affair kicked off with its Coconut Primer, a moisturising illuminator. Then I developed an obsession with their Freckle Tint , a temporary freckle colour, which I don't go a day without wearing. Now it's the turn of Dewy Illuminating Spray. Not only does it keep your base in place all day and adds a glossy dolphin skin finish, but it's also incredibly hydrating thanks to nourishing rosewater and soothing aloe vera juice. If the cheap-as-chips price isn't enough to sway you then how about it contains 2020's favourite ingredient, super-softening niacinamide that works to revitalise your complexion. These three products make for the perfect fresh-faced, sun-kissed skin." Dove Advanced Care Clean Touch vitamin B3 Antiperspirant, 100ml roll-on £1.75 and 200ml spray £4.19 Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, GTG Editorial Director

Last week I raved about Dove's new Gradual Tan foam , £9.99 which could easily have made my list of top picks under a tenner. Now I've also discovered two new Dove antiperspirants, Clean Touch and Calming Blossom, which have skincare ingredients designed to treat armpit issues and come in aerosol and roll-on. I'm mainly using Clean Touch, which has vitamin B3 or niacinamide which can help tackle the darkening of the skin under the armpits. My daughter has stolen Calming Blossom which soothes shaving rash and bumpy skin. The scent is subtly floral, they're not at all sticky and what's more, they currently buy one get one free at Superdrug!" Nails Inc Thermochromic Polish, Hotter than Hot, £9 Loved by: Jemma Thompson, GTG social media and graphic designer

"What's better than your usual manicure? A heat reactive one of course. This colour-changing polish turns from cloud pink to white when you run your hands under hot or cold water (like those colour changing coffee mugs). Washing your hands is a pretty repetitive job these days, unless you've found a catchy tune, but it has now become a mesmerising moment in my day, watching the colour react to temperature. I feel like a kid! The wide, hugging brush makes application fast with minimal strokes and is designed to work with the shape of the nail without any mishaps. It also comes in a dark grey to pink/nude option." Beauty Pie Probiotic Infusion Breathable Primer, £6.50 for members Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, GTG Editorial Director

"I'm all about probiotics skincare at the moment because it's one of the most natural ways to keep a healthy skin barrier. Probiotic ferments feed the good bugs that form our skin microbiome, which does the important job of keeping pollutants and pathogens out. And a good bug balance equals happy healthy resilient skin. While this silicone-free and paraben-free coconut cream markets itself as a primer, it's really brilliant all-round light moisturiser and skin-feeder. If you use a lot of hand sanitizer (terrible for your skin microbiome) sweep this on your hands too every day. It's a best-seller at Beauty Pie and has been newly repackaged in a recyclable tube. (To become a member of Beauty Pie starts at £5. You can join with our code GTGSENTME and get an extra £50 spending allowance)." Glossier Balm Dotcom, Berry, £10 Loved by: Catherine Folwood: GTG Commercial Projects Manager