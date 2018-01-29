Beyoncé wore a mystery new Glossier product to the Grammys

Anna Hunter 29 January 2018
beyonce-7
Instagram @beyonce

We’re yet to receive the exact details, but we can tell you that new Glossier eye makeup is coming, and Beyoncé knows…

Glossier  may be known for “less is more” makeup and skincare basics, but in wearing the brand to the Grammys this weekend, Beyoncé + Glossier turned out to be quite the power combo. Beyoncé’s makeup artist  Sir John  explained that, as usual, Beyoncé’s vision was bold:

“I worked closely with Beyoncé and the team to create three very strong looks for each event. We wanted to make a major impact on Grammys night. The inspiration was Black Panther and I’d describe the beauty look as ‘Rebellion’. She is wearing a large hat, sunglasses and strong hair so I wanted the makeup to complement that.”

Sat in the front row, Beyoncé’s look was intended to make a statement, with a nod to the 1960s Black Panther movement as referenced by Sir John, teaming purple lipstick with smokey kohl and an as yet unknown new Glossier eye makeup launch:

“I kept with the Black Panther theme for her eyes and did a natural feline flick cat eye. I lined under the eye using a brown kohl eyeliner and used a fierce black inky liquid eyeliner on the top. To finish off the eye, I was lucky enough to be one of the first people to try a new and exciting product from Glossier. Stay tuned to hear more but I LOVED using it on Bey all weekend.”

We’re speculating mascara in the office (given the roaring success of  Boy Brow , surely a lash wand is in the pipeline), but others have suggested an upcoming Glossier eyeshadow. If you’re a Glossier nut and itching to know, you can sign up here to be the first to discover what Beyoncé and Sir John were teasing. As for the less underwraps elements of the Queen’s Grammy’s look, here’s what Sir John went for to play off those sunglasses and killer earrings. Basically more is more, apart from that Glossier dewy skin thing. It’s what they’re known for, after all:

Skin

“I wanted her skin to look flawless but not overdone so I used Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint in Dark and Deep , £20. I then used Glossier Skin Tint in Rich to contour. I’m loving a coral blush at the moment as it really brightens up the complexion, I blended  Glossier Cloud Paint in Beam , £15, then added Glossier Cloud Paint in Haze to the contoured areas for extra dimension. I finished complexion with  L’Oreal True Match Lumi Liquid Glow  , £8.98, for a fresh natural look.”

Brows

“I groomed and shaped Beyonce’s brows using Glossier Boy Brow  ,£14, in Brown. Her brows are accentuated as she is wearing sunglasses throughout the ceremony, so I wanted them to look super strong."

Lips

“We finished the look with a super strong magenta black lipstick. I used YSL Tatouage Couture Lipstain , £29, and it offset the soft fresh cheeks and eyes perfectly.”

Body

“Tonight Beyonce was showing some skin so I wanted her skin to have a luminous glow all over. I started by using Body Hero Daily Perfecting Cream , £18, to hydrate the skin, and then finished with  L’Oreal True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator  , £8.98, for an extra glow."

The lowdown on Glossier's latest skincare launch

Follow Anna on  Twitter  and  Instagram


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

Lisa Snowdon tells us the morning and evening beauty routines she swears by

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Beauty

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More