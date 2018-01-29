Beyoncé wore a mystery new Glossier product to the Grammys

Glossier may be known for “less is more” makeup and skincare basics, but in wearing the brand to the Grammys this weekend, Beyoncé + Glossier turned out to be quite the power combo. Beyoncé’s makeup artist Sir John explained that, as usual, Beyoncé’s vision was bold:

“I worked closely with Beyoncé and the team to create three very strong looks for each event. We wanted to make a major impact on Grammys night. The inspiration was Black Panther and I’d describe the beauty look as ‘Rebellion’. She is wearing a large hat, sunglasses and strong hair so I wanted the makeup to complement that.”

Sat in the front row, Beyoncé’s look was intended to make a statement, with a nod to the 1960s Black Panther movement as referenced by Sir John, teaming purple lipstick with smokey kohl and an as yet unknown new Glossier eye makeup launch:

“I kept with the Black Panther theme for her eyes and did a natural feline flick cat eye. I lined under the eye using a brown kohl eyeliner and used a fierce black inky liquid eyeliner on the top. To finish off the eye, I was lucky enough to be one of the first people to try a new and exciting product from Glossier. Stay tuned to hear more but I LOVED using it on Bey all weekend.”

We’re speculating mascara in the office (given the roaring success of Boy Brow , surely a lash wand is in the pipeline), but others have suggested an upcoming Glossier eyeshadow. If you’re a Glossier nut and itching to know, you can sign up here to be the first to discover what Beyoncé and Sir John were teasing. As for the less underwraps elements of the Queen’s Grammy’s look, here’s what Sir John went for to play off those sunglasses and killer earrings. Basically more is more, apart from that Glossier dewy skin thing. It’s what they’re known for, after all:

Skin