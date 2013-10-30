Blake Lively joins L'Oreal as Global Spokesperson

Anna Hunter 30 October 2013
get-the-gloss-blake-lively-l-oreal-1

Blake Lively is the latest face to front L'Oreal's campaigns. Anna Hunter explains why she's the perfect choice

When you have Chanel and Gucci in the bag and a stellar Hollywood career, not to mention looks to kill and a heart of gold, it’s only a matter of time before L’Oréal comes calling. The French cosmetics giant announced today that they have made the appel to Californian beauty Blake Lively, and it would be fair to say that the 26-year old is enchantée to be welcomed into the L’Oréal line-up:

“I am thrilled and honored to join  the incredible women who represent L’Oréal Paris, from the versatile  and motivational Brand Ambassadors, to all the women who proudly wear L’Oréal Paris each day. I grew up with the inspiration of their message, “We’re worth it”. What an important value to instill in women. That beauty is rooted in confidence. That is key. That is why  I’m so proud to be a L’Oréal Paris woman.”

MORE GLOSS: Lara Stone joins L'Oreal

From playing the glossy Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl to starring in Tinseltown blockbusters and supporting Gucci’s ‘Chime for Change’ campaign, Ms Lively has bonafide film star credentials yet also manages to remain incredibly grounded (with an added dollop of wholesome). In a recent interview with Elle Décor she revealed that she designed an oven for herself and husband Ryan Reynold’s marital home, and she’s a dab hand at cooking having worked in New York kitchens and presented cookery tutorials for both Vogue UK and The Martha Stewart Show.

She has an as yet under-wraps business venture in the pipeline and is soon set to star in feature film Age of Adaline with actress Ellen Burstyn. Basically, she’s busy, she’s beautiful and she’s most definitely “worth it”.


