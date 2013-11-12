Blogger of the Week: Essie Button

GTG has been enamoured with beauty blogger Estée, founder of Essie Button, since we first stumbled upon her honest, entertaining and insightful videos on YouTube. GTG’s Kiran Branch spoke with the endearing, Canadian-born beauty to talk about her blogging journey thus far, favourite products and best beauty tips. Firstly, what made you decide to start your blog/vlog? I started blogging a few months after I moved to England from Canada. I was a little bit lost and had a bit of spare time, so discovering the online beauty community was the best thing that could have happened! I started blogging to meet new people and discover new things about makeup/skincare. How did you decide upon a blog/vlog name? My YouTube/blog name is essiebutton which is a combination of my two nicknames. My real name is Estée (yes, like Estée Lauder) hence Essie and my boyfriend has always called me Button! What’s your favourite aspect of blogging/vlogging and are there any downsides?

My favourite part about blogging is getting to connect with so many of my viewers from all around the world. It's an awesome way to meet new friends and it's given me some great opportunities. Of course putting yourself out there for the world to judge will come with some negative comments, but the good definitely outweighs the bad! How much of a techie are you? Not at all. I've had to learn a lot of things such as editing my videos, figuring out how to use complicated cameras, Photoshop etc. But I'm definitely not a techie!

How do you balance blogging/vlogging with other interests or jobs? Do you ever go offline? It can be really difficult because the internet never goes to sleep. Even on my 'days off' I am still on Twitter, Instagram etc. because my life overlaps with my content. Of course I don't mind because I love it so much but every now and then I try to STEP AWAY FROM MY IPHONE. I'm also a full-time university student so balancing my time is a very organised operation. How do you decide what to feature on your blog/vlog? I always try to write/chat about things that interest me. If I'm excited about a product chances are my viewers will be too. I also think it's nice to infuse a bit of personality in there so it's not just 'another review.' What beauty products or brands make you part with cold hard cash? Dior and Bobbi Brown. They get me every time! I also love to browse Boots because the products are a lot more affordable and you get to try out lots of different trends for a reasonable amount of cash.

What’s your ultimate favourite beauty treatment? Masks. I love getting into a relaxing bath with a hair mask and face mask at work. It makes me feel a lot less stressed. What’s your top health and beauty tip and your biggest beauty bugbear? I think the best thing you can do is try to eat as healthy as possible and drink water! I am so shocked when I meet people who say they rarely drink water - it is so crucial. As for my biggest beauty bugbear… hmmm. I really don't like to see people with lots and lots of make-up on. I think make-up is supposed to help enhance natural features - not completely cover them up.

Can you tell us about any hair and beauty blunders that you’ve experienced? How can I pick just one? When I was 17 I opted to get dreadlocks. Yeah. Eventually I grew out of that phase and refused to shave my head so I had to brush out two years’ worth of knots! My hair is just starting to get back to normal! What do you like to take with you when you go away? I try to travel light, so I usually bring my skincare, lip balm, concealer/foundation, mascara and a nice red lipstick which can be applied sheer or opaque. Who is your favourite blogger/ vlogger? I love to watch and read Fleurdeforce, Gemsmaquillage, Lily Pebbles, Viviannadoesmakeup, Gh0stparties and Missglamorazzi! What would be your advice to aspiring bloggers/ vloggers? Is there anything you’d do differently if you were to turn back time? I don't think I'd necessarily do anything differently if I could because making mistakes is all part of blogging. It's very much a trial and error process and seeing what works best for you. I guess my main piece of advice would be to stay true to yourself! As long as you're happy with your content then that's all that matters.