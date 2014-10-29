Blogger of the week: Inthefrow

At the age of 25, Victoria Magrath has a successful fashion and beauty blog, over 100,000 YouTube subscribers, lectures at University of Manchester in Fashion Retail and, most recently, passed her PhD in Mobile Fashion App Design. So how does she do it? We spoke to the Inthefrow blogger, to find out how she juggles it all, what her daily routine is like and what we can expect to find if we snooped in her wardrobe…. What do you hope people will take away from your blog? I guess that I hope people come across my blog and become interested by the content, the images, the layout and just become immersed in it. For those people who return often, I hope they stay and enjoy it, gain some advice and inspiration and leave feeling excited about fashion or a product.

How did you balance blogging and vlogging alongside lecturing and studying for your PhD? I do find it difficult. It is two full time jobs and I dont find much time to be away from my computer. I go to work and complete my actual work before returning home to blog until the early hours and then it all starts again really early in the morning. But then I believe that hard work pays off and I dont want to take a step back for fear of not achieving what I hope to achieve. What's your typical day like? Can you run us through your day-to-day routine? I wake up at 7 and spend about 30 minutes checking my social feeds, blog and emails. Ill get up and put on my makeup whilst I catch up on the latest uploaded Youtube videos before leaving for work around 9.30. I'll lecture or hold a tutorial and then spend the rest of the day writing lectures, answering emails or working on my blog, if Ive done enough work. I'll then head home around 5 and get straight onto my blog, writing posts, taking photos, photoshopping images, editing a recent video or updating my feeds. Ill eat and go to bed around 12.30 before working on my blog some more until 2am.

Which 5 things would we find in your wardrobe? At this time of year, youll find a good pair of black heeled boots for every day wear. A fitted pair of dark blue or black jeans. A knitted jumper or cowl neck jumper for colder days. A leather jacket for the evenings or shopping days and a thick camel coat for more sophisticated events. Oh and a designer handbag, but thats 6 things, oops. What are your top makeup bag essentials? My essentials are definitely a tube of Carmex , £2.69, for my lips. The Laura Mercier Silk Creme Foundation , £34, as I rely on it for flawless skin. The Charlotte Tilbury Swirl and Pop Blusher in First Love , £30, for the most beautiful blush colour Ive ever seen. The Estee Lauder Bronze Goddess Bronzer , £30, as its just the most beautiful sunkissed glow and finally a Mac lipstick, probably Creme Cup , £15.50, as I wear it most days.

What’s your personal fashion philosophy? I think that everyone should wear what they feel comfortable in and not pay attention to what others may think about it. If more of us wore what we loved, we would have so many more experimental and unique people leading the way in fashion. I wear whatever I feel I want to wear but it has taken years for me to build that confidence to do so. What’s your top beauty tip? I think my top tip would be to look after your skin as much as you can. Always remove your makeup before bed no matter how tired you are and get into the habit of a good skincare regime early on. You cant change your skin in the future so look after it now.