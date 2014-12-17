Blogger of the week: What Olivia Did

When Get The Gloss came across What Olivia Did, we instantly added the blog to our bookmarks. Filled with beautifully shot fashion and style inspiration, beauty looks and cooking ideas, you could get lost on the site for hours (and may find yourself purchasing quite a few of the recommendations on there!). We set out to catch up with Olivia Purvis, the brains and beauty of the blog, to discuss her fashion inspiration, the contents of her makeup and the party look she loves this festive season…

Firstly, what made you decide to start your blog? I'd been reading a few fashion blogs for a while, after being introduced to them by one of my best friends- and whilst I was studying for my a-levels I thought I'd give it a go, as it seemed like a really fun, creative and simple way of sharing what I was up to and any of my photography projects from the time. You recently started your own YouTube channel. What made you decide to try out vlogging and YouTube? Literally to just give it a go! YouTube has obviously grown a hell of a lot in the last year, so it made sense to try and dip my toes in to it. It's quite a bit different to written blogging, and I'm not sure I'm fully converted just yet- but I have a lot to learn!

When did you first start getting into fashion? Without sounding overly cliché, I've always really loved it. Both my mum and nan love clothes and fashion, and growing up I always used to cut out my mums magazines, making lots of scrap books of pictures, fabrics and people I loved. It sounds so silly, but it's just always something I've been interested in (even though many past outfits wouldn't make that very obvious)! Where do you get your fashion inspiration? From anywhere and everywhere really. It could be the people around me; my friends and boyfriend, the music I'm listening to or a band I love, hours spent on Pinterest or reading magazines- and obviously reading other fashion blogs- I'm a bit spoilt for inspiration really! I also love looking at eras from the past, and always see myself turning to the sixties and seventies for some style inspiration.

Could you talk us through your ideal outfit and makeup look for party season? Over and above everything, it would be something I feel happy and comfortable in! I love wearing playsuits or jumpsuits for the party season (anything a bit Studio 54 gets kudos in my boots) and something velvet always makes for a great party look. That and some chunky platforms and a big red lip! Which fashion brands make you part with cold hard cash? Ooh there are so many! I absolutely love Topshop, Zara, Reformation and Charlotte Olympia for any (big, and rare) naughty purchases though! Your look is quite vintage at times. Which era of dress is your favourite? Probably a toss up between the sixties and seventies! I love the contrast in looks from both times, and the mixture of very prim, modish and more relaxed bohemian looks.

Your signature look is a red lip with winged liner. Are there any other types of beauty looks that you love? I love a smokey eye and nude lip- but that's still something I'm trying to master! What’s in your makeup bag currently? It's always pretty similar in terms of what's in there, but at the moment my staples have to be the YSL Touche Eclat foundation , £30.50, Rimmel Exaggerate liner (absolute favourite liner EVER), £5.29, Mac's Ruby Woo (a bit late to the party, I know), £15.50, and Bobbi Brown's Smokey Eye mascara , £22.50.