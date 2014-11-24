Blusher bounty: the best blush palette for igniting partied-out skin

Oh hello summer glow, we’d wondered where you’d gone. Meet the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush Palette - you’re winter beauty skin saviour

With party season upon us, wind, snow and ahem, hangovers  can leave our skin paler than the overcast skies overhead. However, meet our new secret weapon for restoring some light, luminosity and colour to our weather worn cheeks - the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush Palette.

Containing all the shades needed to give skin the pick-me-up it needs following a heavy night-before-the-morning-after, the trio of colours helps put the sins of cocktails past in soft focus to give skin the wake-up call it needs when it’s looking its sleepiest.

MORE GLOSS: Work to play - the 10 best multi-tasking beauty cheats for party season

Merging vibrant pigment with Photoluminescent Technology and a light powder texture, it takes traditional blushers to the next level when it comes to formulation and finish, creating a multidimensional way to wear colour that combines versatility with a great array of shades.

Choose from Luminous Flush (a rose with champagne pearl accents), Incandescent Electra (a cool peach fused with opalescent pearl inflections - a palette exclusive btw) and Mood Exposure (a soft plum combined with lavender pink highlights) to lift and brighten tired skin whether you find yourself pre or post party.

The Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush Palette is £56 and available to buy online  here .



