The blusher trick Bobbi Brown says takes 10 years off

Last month makeup oracle Bobbi Brown, 64, went viral on TikTok when she posted a video sharing her makeup tips for people over 50. The video racked up 2.4 million views, with Bobbi sharing why adding luminosity is essential for mature makeup wearers as well as extolling the benefits of neutralising redness in older skin.

Keen to learn more than she can share in a one-minute long clip, we caught up with the iconic MUA for her top tips for makeup application when you’re over 40 – including the blusher hack we wish we'd learned years ago.

“I find that women over 40 either give up, do nothing, or they get stuck with something they’ve been doing for years,” says Bobbi. “Our skin changes and so do our faces. Once you get to a certain stage you can’t use makeup that settles into fine lines.

“So many of us zero in on the features we don’t like and obsess over them,” she says. “I recommend always doing your make up in daylight if you can, or at least in a good light. If you’re feeling tired, stop, take some breaths, drink a glass of water and apply some moisturising oil before you do anything else.”

Here she shares her failsafe advice for makeup over 40, from how to use blusher for a youthful flush to why you should go easy on the concealer.

1. Skin first, then foundation

We all know the importance of drinking water for our skin, but Bobbi explains hydration is key in making your makeup sit nicely too.

“As well as drinking tonnes of water, my top tip for foundation on older skin is to always apply moisturiser first,” she says. “Super hydrated skin is key to a good base and will make blending the product so much easier so it really does melt into your skin.”