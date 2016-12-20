Bobbi Brown to leave her cosmetics empire

If you thought that 2016 was done with its mischief, it’s been confirmed today that makeup maverick Bobbi Brown will leave her self-made brand by the end of the year. In a move with echoes of the great perfumer Jo Malone, Bobbi will leave the Estée Lauder owned Bobbi Brown, but not without a lot of reflection as to how the brand has gone from strength to strength under Lauder, as indicated in Bobbi’s recent statement to WWD:

“I am thankful for the extraordinary people that I’ve had the privilege to work with over the years and proud of the creative endeavours and innovative products we’ve created together, and the Lauder family, for the many opportunities they gave me.”

A brand born out of a desire to make women look naturally beautiful, with the initial mission statement of making ‘a lipstick that looked like lips’, Bobbi Brown has become a staple in most women’s makeup bags since its launch. From diverse shade ranges to non-faffy application, Bobbi broke from the confines of strict contouring and heavy pan stick during the late 80s and early 90s to show women, and indeed the world, that beauty was something unique to be enhanced, not faked. From her tutorial-led books to her genius in-house artists and even her glasses range, Bobbi has always gone about the beauty business differently, promoting the message that prettiness should always go hand-in-hand with power and confidence. Fitting then, that Bobbi Brown is the world’s #1 makeup range created by a woman.

After a quarter of a century heading up such a stellar brand, only time will tell what her next move will be, but we sense it’s likely to be quietly revolutionary, as is Bobbi’s way.

