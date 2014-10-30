Book in for a one-on-one session with Get The Gloss editor Susannah Taylor

On Tuesday 4 November, Harvey Nichols and Look Good… Feel Better, the beauty industry's charity, will be hosting a Theatre of Beauty - an evening filled with makeovers, expert advice and all you need to know about Autumn Winter 2014 beauty trends.

The charity, will be hosting the event in a specially-created Beauty Editor's Lounge on the 3rd floor of Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge, where Get The Gloss Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor will be available for one-on-one chats to discuss all things beauty and wellbeing.

Ever wondered what Susannah’s skincare regime is like? Or how she manages to keep fit, despite her extremely hectic schedule? This is your chance to post your questions to the lady herself.

The Theatre of Beauty will be open 4 - 9pm, in which Susannah will join beauty editors across 19 other popular women's titles. Here, Susannah will conduct 15-20minute one-on-ones to answer your questions on all things beauty and wellbeing.

Guests of the evening will also enjoy beauty demonstrations from industry professionals and receive complimentary treatments, including mini-makeovers. Once you’ve been pampered, you’ll be given the chance to step into the spotlight for your very own Look Good… Feel Better photo shoot.

Tickets to the event are £15, which includes entry, champagne, sweet treats and a lovely beauty bag to take home.

VIP tickets are £25 and include the above, along with a one-to-one session with Susannah, in addition to a special VIP goody bag.

In order to snap up your place, you must book an appointment. All slots can be booked here and 100% of ticket proceeds will be donated to Look Good... Feel Better.

Let us know if you'll be visiting Susannah by tweeting or Instagramming @getthegloss and @lgfbuk using #TheatreofBeauty