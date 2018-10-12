Book your ticket to SUQQU’s exclusive pop-up to celebrate their 15th anniversary

The industry favourite is hosting an exclusive pop-up in London’s hottest beauty hub Covent Garden at the end of this month, for three days of masterclasses, makeovers, complimentary treatments and more.

J-beauty is bigger than ever, and one brand that’s showing no signs of slowing down is SUQQU as it celebrates its 15th anniversary this autumn - and you can join the party.

From Friday 26th - Sunday 28th October 2018 beauty lovers can enjoy an insider’s look at the coveted brand, testing out products and learning how to apply like a pro with top industry experts.

With limited spaces available, this ticketed event is sure to sell out, so book in quick for any of the five masterclasses running throughout the three-day schedule, including an hour with SUQQU’s UK Makeup Spokesperson and BAFTA-winning Morag Ross, who will be hosting a live makeup demo and sharing her beauty expertise to kick things off. Join Morag as she shares her top insider tips, as used on the film set and on her red carpet celebrities such as Cate Blanchett, Amy Adams and Tilda Swinton.

There will also be exclusive workshops on how to do your own GANKIN massage (the brand’s signature pre-makeup facial massage), perfecting your complexion with the brand's award-winning foundation and an eyebrow and eyeliner tutorial. Every class includes a goody bag worth the cost of your ticket which is also redeemable on the day, plus a voucher to book a GANKIN massage at the Selfridges counter next time you shop - it’s win win…

Throughout the event, guests can treat themselves to complimentary express treatments including an eye lift massage and eye makeover, foundation matching, jaw contouring and more; best of all you can shop the range with your newfound expertise, snack on Japanese treats and even earn a free lipstick by sharing your experience on the 'gram.

Why SUQQU?

Revered by leading makeup artists and beauty editors alike, SUQQU’s makeup and skincare marries sophisticated formulas with groundbreaking innovation, having originated behind the scenes on Japan’s top film sets.

Today it’s stocked on the shelves of Selfridges, Fenwick of Bond Street and Harrods and is known for its bestselling, award-winning cream foundations, state-of-the-art makeup brushes and cosmetics that look as good close up as they do on the silver screen.

The details

When: Friday 26th - Sunday 28th October 2018

Time: Friday 10am - 5pm, Saturday 10am - 7pm, Sunday 10am - 12pm

Where: 11b King Street, Covent Garden, WC2E 8HN

Masterclasses and workshops: Drinks and Japanese snacks will be served at all masterclasses and all tickets are redeemable against SUQQU purchases on the day, plus include a SUQQU goody bag.

Masterclass with live demo by Morag Ross, SUQQU UK Makeup Spokesperson, £35

GANKIN Massage facial masterclass, £20

Perfect Complexion masterclass with the chance to try the award-winning Extra Rich Glow Cream Foundation, £15

Eyebrow & Eyeliner masterclass, £15

Or book the GANKIN Massage class, Perfect Complexion class and Eyebrow & Eyeliner class together for £40

Click here to book your ticket