The best body self tanners for glowing, sunkissed skin

The airbrush: Vita Liberata Body Blur Instant Skin Finish

Our Online Editor Judy Johnson says, “Much like a makeup for the body, this is an instant tanning product which just goes to show how far products have come in the self-tan stakes. Body Blur has a wonderfully light, non-greasy texture, thanks to a shea butter and aloe base, and once on it feels velvet-soft. Best of all, though, is the finish; it does not streak (even if you’re a self-tan virgin, you’ve totally got this) and it leaves legs and limbs looking silky, glowing and with a sunkissed, healthy tint.

“It’s the ideal option if you have sensitive skin and can’t use DHA-based tans - it may wash off, but it’ll also do your skin some good while it’s applied. The only downside is the price, in terms of the size and the fact that at the end of the day you will be washing it away in the shower; 100ml is not going to last long if you’re using it on your legs or indeed all over (you can use it on the face, too). I imagine it’s popular on catwalks and perhaps one to invest in for a summer wedding or event; it really is something special.”

£29.95.