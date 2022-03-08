Bourjois Metallic Lip Cream Review: can chrome lips be flattering?

From chrome nails to a rainbow of pastel-hued highlights, there’s no denying that beauty has gone cutesy over the past few years, and everything from stationery to Snapchat filters has seen a unicorn/ mermaid invasion. Holographic finishes are hot, and the more ethereal the highlighter , the better. If you’re going to play along, there’s no better time than the festive season, and while I suspect that the new Bourjois Metallic Lip Creams , £7.99 each, are squarely aimed at teens and those in their early twenties, I’m going in.

What are they?

Eight coloured metallic lip creams, ranging from gothic “midnight metal” to Barbie-esque Pink Fizz and jewel toned Red Carpet.

What are they like to wear?

The cream consistency is less sticky than a gloss, but definitely far more slippery and transient than a lipstick- you’ll need to reapply these on the regular if you’re planning on eating/ drinking/ air kissing. As long as you don’t smoosh them everywhere, however, they do actually last quite a long time, and while the metallic finish isn’t quite foil like, the iridescent glow catches the light and makes lips look plumper and smoother. They feel really moisturising (that’ll be the added plant oils and glycerin) and non-tacky, and lips are left nice and smooth after removal.

Colour-wise, there are some that are wearable on the daily, namely Guilded Rose and Molten Mauve, some that are ideal for a bit of after-dark drama, mainly Red Carpet and Neon Lights, and a few that are pure Effie from The Hunger Games, Joey from Friends in the Ichiban advert. You’ll know which ones they are, and all I can say is that they are quite nuts but the colour payoff is seriously impressive. You get what you see in the tube. Which in the case of Midnight Metal is a shimmery blue-grey. Each to their own.

The verdict?

A fun, low-effort festive addition to your makeup bag. They’re limited edition, which kind of conveys the vibe here- these are for Christmas, not necessarily for life, although they can be styled out by just dabbing a bit in the centre of the lip. At less than a tenner, once you’ve worn one on a few dancefloors, brought one along to a festival and loaned one to a teenager, you’ll have gotten your money’s worth.

Bourjois Metallic Lip Cream , £7.99

