Why your makeup should be the cheapest part of your wedding

While every bride-to-be wants to look like a million dollars, there’s no reason you have to flash the cash to shine bright on your big day. Nowadays plenty of high-street brands produce ranges of masterful makeup that are as pigmented, light-textured and long-lasting as the top-shelf luxury buys. So, whether you're DIY-ing your wedding makeup or just trying to figure out what you'd like your bridesmaids to stash on the big day, we’re on hand to help you to save precious funds while still looking phenomenal. The Bridal Base On the day the last thing you want is to looked caked and covered in makeup, but you also need a foundation that lasts from aisle to dancefloor. Offering the perfect fusion of subtle radiance and high pigment cover, The Ordinary Coverage Foundation , £5.90, delivers a seamless and even base that's creamy rather than chalky. It's anything but ordinary in concept, price point and shade range- there's a hue for everyone, which is a disappointing rarity in the high-street beauty market.

For any last minute bumps and blemishes, No7 Match Made Concealer , £7.50, also adapts to a wide range of skin tones and veils everything from pimples to age spots to make your skin look as flawless as poss. As for that 'blushing bride' effect, Bourjois Little Round Pot Blush , £7.99, has been rouging women (and men) for over 150 years, so you can trust it not to give you clown face. Soft and velvety with a (very) subtle pearl finish, the ultra fine texture looks natural yet the colour doesn't fade throughout that day, plus it's a doddle to apply by yourself, is expertly blendable and is petite enough to take along with you should you need a little pick-me-up come nightfall. The mirror and actually pretty decent brush in the compact are a plus too. A little tip- apply slightly more blusher than you would on a normal day as the flash of a camera can blur out your complexion, so having stronger blush in person will give a lovely flush in the pictures. Obviously don't go too wild, but you don't want to end up wan either.

A touch of sculpting and highlighting will make you look beautifully polished too, but don't feel pressure to contour or change your face shape. NYX Born To Glow Liquid Illuminator, £8, is a makeup artist favourite, and with four different shades it's pretty much guaranteed to melt into your skin and you look lit-from-within rather than glaringly obvious glow. If you prefer a powder, 3ina ASOS Exclusive Highlighting Bridal Palette , £15.99, combines five ethereal powders and a multi-purpose balm for ultimate big day dewiness.

Matrimonial Eye Makeup A multi-tasking, earthy with a little 'something' palette is just what you need to create definition and a little sparkle without going into full-on smokey eye territory. A bronze eye suits everyone, so follow makeup artist to many a celebrity bride Lisa Potter-Dixon's eye makeup step-by-step using a neutral toned palette such as Rimmel London Magnifeyes Eyeshadow Palette in London Nudes , £8.99. With eight shades ranging from rose gold to bronze to a matte ivory, there’s a colour combination to suit every eye colour and style, shape and shade of dress.

On your wedding day emotions run high, so chances are at some point you’re likely to shed a tear or two, or hopefully laugh until you cry at the speeches. Prevent panda-eye problems while retaining artful definition wity Rimmel Exaggerate Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner , £5.29. A household favourite here at GTG HQ, this eyeliner is inky and intense, with a wide applicator brush that negates the need for fiddly tightlighting. As you'd expect it's smudge-proof, flake-proof, weather-proof and sob resistant. Likelihood is you'll want to wear mascara too, and Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara , £7.99, creates dark, glossy lashes that stay that way until you deem the day over (curl them beforehand for the perfect flutter). Fragrance-free and suitable for sensitive eyes, it's a particular godsend if you suffer from hayfever or are a contact lens wearer, and it layers smoothly without clumping. You'll need a supercharged eye makeup remover to get it off, but that's the idea.

Locking Lips To finish by all means go for a red lip if that's your vibe , otherwise pared back and natural pulls everything together beautifully. Rosie for Autograph Lipstick , £14, may not quite qualify as a bargain basket purchase, but going over the £10 mark is worth it for the colour payoff, longevity and light as a feather texture. As you'd expect from pillow lipped creator Rosie Huntington Whitely, the formula enhances lips to the max, with added argan oil for moisture and suppleness. The impressive pigment intensity means that it'll stay put beyond the 'kiss the bride' moment, plus endure champagne, canapes, cake and all of the other deliciousness you rightfully and most likely spend sheds of cash on. Enjoy.