Bridgerton is back on 25 March! Here's how to copy the cast's luminous no-makeup look

It feels like forever since Phoebe Dynevor graced our screens as the luminous Daphne in Netflix's Bridgerton but this week we finally got the news we'd been waiting for – the show's return date! Netflix announced it'll be back for season two on 25 March 2022 and we can hardly wait. Far from just a 2021 lockdown obsession, Bridgerton's influence was so widespread that makeup maestro Pat McGrath released a makeup collection inspired by the show in December (which promptly sold out, but you can pre-order ready for the restock!), to help us recreate that flawless, age-defying skin that all the characters, young and old, showed off in season one.

"Like so many people, I fell in love at first swoon with Bridgerton. I created a [collection] inspired by the romance and searing passion that we saw in season one," Pat said of the range, which includes, blush, highlighter and an eye palette. "I have always been obsessed with Regency beauty and was thrilled to interpret the era with a modern homage via a new MTHRSHP Eye Palette, Divine Blush + Glow Trio and Highlighters in covetable, collectable packaging.” So what makes the makeup (or lack thereof) in Bridgerton so captivating? You're as likely to see the peaches and cream complexions of the young debutante Daphne Bridgerton (second left played by Phoebe Dynevor) and her mother Violet (above left played by Ruth Gemmell)- ageless despite being a single mother to eight children, as Adjoa Andoh's formidable middle-aged Lady Danbury (second from right) whose dark skin is mesmerising in its radiance, and the caramel freckles of disgraced Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker, top right) sent to live with her well-to-do London relations, the Featheringtons.

There is little mention of makeup among the character (aside from Daphne Bridgerton having a home-made blush applied by her maid - and demanding more). Natural beauty was considered a sign of good breeding and eligibility, and it's this structured life which becomes a source of conflict (and drama) for the young female characters as they push against the limitations of their age and station.

Still, that doesn't stop us from wanting what they are having when it comes to that flawless glow. According to our makeup artist experts, there are three simple steps to get there: glow-getting skincare, a luminous base and a delicate blush. Here are their product picks for all ages and akin tones. Bridgerton skin step 1: a dewy base Best products for younger skin: "Young skin tends to already have a lot of luminosity and vitality to it naturally, but for a further pick me up for that flawless Bridgerton look, I'd recommend adding Pixi Glow Tonic , £18, to your skincare regime before any makeup because it gently exfoliates away dead skin cells that can make the skin dull," says MUA and podcaster Rose Gallagher . "I use it on models at Fashion Week when I need something quick to really give a glow." “ Glossier Future Dew Oil Serum Hybrid , £23, is a great way to cheat glowy skin with just one product," says Adeola Gboyega , skincare makeup artist and UK education and artistry manager for Pat Mcgrath Labs, "It’s long-lasting and works well for all skin types. Apply it as the last step of your skincare routine for a gorgeous glow.” "The Inika Cream Illuminsor , £23, look naturally flushed and effortless, especially if you layer on top of a cream blush,” says celebrity makeup artist Em-J Williams .

Best products for mature skin: “ Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Highlighter + Balm Duo , £45, is the perfect product to give your skin the ultimate radiance without settling into fine lines and wrinkles," says Adeola. "The two-part product contains a transparent balm containing skin caring ingredients such as aloe and hyaluronic acid to plump and care for the skin. As well as a cream highlighter which gives skin a natural glow. The result is smooth, illuminated skin.” "For a flawless complexion with older skin, hydration is key," advises Rose. "So many people I speak to with fine lines and wrinkles want to reduce the appearance of fine lines and I really believe if they increased the level of hydration in skincare it would do absolute wonders. Use something light in texture such as the Murad Nutrient Charged Water Gel , £50. It feels so thin but it sits beautifully under your makeup and it's densely hydrating so instantly plumps out the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and it's a great foundation base too. Older people can struggle with their foundation going patchy but if your skin is hydrated it doesn't eat away at the moisture in the foundation, which is what leads it to go patchy." " Clarins Everlasting Youth Fluid , £35, is great for evening out skin tone on more mature skin, concealing imperfections and age spots without the need for added concealer," says makeup artist Ruby Hammer . "For older skin I also recommend the Laura Mercier Hydrating Primer , £32," says Rose. "Not only does it help to grip the makeup which you might benefit from if you're suffering from hot flushes and your skin is hot to the touch, but it's also hydrating to plump the skin for a fresh look."

Bridgerton skin step 2: a lightweight luminous foundation Best products for younger skin: “ It Cosmetics’ Your Skin But Better CC Cream , £32, is a multi-tasking CC cream that is fantastic as it provides you with coverage, whilst also leaving your skin looking luminous and flawless," says Adeola. "The skin-boosting benefits work beautifully to give you that ‘your skin but better’ ultimate glow.” “The Illamasqua Skin Base Foundation , £33, is a gorgeous, satin finish foundation. Whilst giving a medium coverage, it leaves skin looking healthy and natural like the Featherington girls’," says Em-J. “ YSL Touche Eclat Le Teint Foundation , £36, provides medium coverage which can be built up if required without looking cakey on the skin,” says Ruby. “It is lightly illuminating for the healthy glow seen on the Bridgerton daughters.” "For foundation L’Oreal True Match , £9.99, is brilliant," says Rose. "It's affordable, it looks really great and it's a lovely medium buildable coverage, so you can have a fresh look if your skin is already great, but if you need help perfecting it on pigmentation, redness or acne scarring, it will do a fab job the more you build it."

Best products for mature skin: “ Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation , £60, is a nourishing formula that’s perfect for mature skin as the formula contains a vita serum complex that helps to keep the skin plump and hydrated," says Adeola. "The diamond core powder technology is great for improving the skin's texture and blurring the appearance of fine lines and imperfections.” "I'd recommend Charlotte Tilbury Retoucher , £25," says Em-J. "It works really well under the eyes. It's super hydrating and also has great pigment- excellent for dark circles as well as blemishes. When it comes to blusher, powder blush often sits on top of the make-up which can be quite ageing as well as looking like make-up." " Sculpted By Aimee Connolly Second Skin Foundation , £25, makes easy work of making skin look creamy and healthy," says podcaster and beauty expert Madeleine Spencer . . "It offers medium coverage if applied neat, but if you want it to be a little juicier, add a smidge of moisturiser or a liquid highlighter to a dollop in your hand before massaging onto skin with clean fingers. For less sheen and a matte Bridgerton finish, opt for the matte version - it contains zero oil but doesn’t look chalky in the slightest owing to it containing no talc." Powder is a firned of mature skin, as Em-J explains: "“ The Tropic Mineral Powder , £24, is a true make-up saviour for anyone with fine lines," says Em-J. "When buffed into the skin it creates a flawless canvas without sitting in the fine lines – essential when Bridgerton was filmed in HD. The minerals in the foundation are light reflective which give an almost Photoshopped finish which is also long-lasting." "If you want a little blur and to take down shine while keeping your glow, Charlotte Tilbury Magic Powder , £33, is the powder for the job," says Madeleine. "Try taking it on a small brush such as the Nanshy Face Shaper , £7.95, for ultimate control." Bridgerton skin step 3: a flushy blush Best products for young skin: "For the ultimate in faking gently lit-from-within I’ve-been-for-a-walk-in-a-topiary-maze-with-a-hottie skin, take a few dots of Daniel Sandler's Watercolour Blush , £16.50, in your chosen colour and blend onto the apples of your cheeks, softening the edges with a buffing brush if that works for you," recommends Madeleine Spencer .

“ Fenty Beauty’s Cheeks Out cream blusher , £21, is a lightweight non-greasy blusher that’s perfect as it melts into the skin effortlessly and provides you with a fresh-faced flush," Adeola recommends. "There are so many shades to choose from for all skin tones to provide us all with a natural youthful glow." "Cream blushers are so flattering and give a very skin-like appearance," says Em-J. "The Juice Beauty Phyto Pigments Last Looks Blush , £28, is a cream blush that melts into the cheeks with minimal effort." " Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge blushers , £23.50, give a juicy glow and enhance an already lovely complexion. You can add it to your lips as well so you've got a matching look." “Cheeks should be softly rouged for a healthy peaches and cream complexion,” says Ruby. “ Glossier Cloud Paint, £15, is perfect for younger skin. It’s a soft buildable formula that when dabbed onto cheeks gives them a natural flush.” Best products for mature skin:

