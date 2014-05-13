Edie Campbell unveiled as new face of YSL Fragrance

She’s the shaggy-haired soft face of British catwalk fashion that we all fell in love with, so it’s no wonder Edie Campbell has just been announced as the new face of Yves Saint Laurent Fragrance. The 2013 Model of the Year joins the likes of Jessica Chastain, Emily Blunt and Kate Moss in the stylish YSL ranks, fronting their campaign for YSL perfume in the first beauty contract of her enviable career.

And with a family history like hers, it’s no surprise Edie has been such a success within the fashion and beauty elite. Her grandmother was a model and her mother, also at home on the catwalk, went on to become Fashion Editor at British Vogue. Edie started modelling when she was just 15 years old, and has enjoyed a wealth of successes ever since which have seen her strutting her stuff on star-studded catwalks for the likes of Alexander Wang, Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton, Lanvin and of course, Yves Saint Laurent.

Stephane Bezy, International General Manager of Yves Saint Laurent Beaute, praised the fresh-faced model as being ‘elegant, cultivated and spirited’, adding ‘Edie embodies all the contemporary codes of the Yves Saint Laurent Beaute woman... she has become a beauty icon for a whole generation. Today, she is joining the ambassadresses of our brand. And we're so proud to welcome her.’

The unveiling of the YSL Edie Campbell campaign is set for September this year. That’s definitely a date for our diaries.